Guthmiller named track All-American Honorable Mention

Spearfish High School track and field athlete Jaden Guthmiller was honored at halftime of Thursday night’s Sturgis Brown vs. Spearfish game, where he received his certificate for being named to the South Dakota High School Coaches Association and the National High School Athletic Coaches Association Track and Field All-American Honorable Mention team. Pictured from the left are: Sofie Guthmiller, sister; Josh Guthmiller, dad; Mindy Guthmiller, mother, Jaden Guthmiller; Aaron Nida, Spearfish head track and field coach; and Phil Carmody, Spearfish assistant track and field coach. Pioneer photo by Dennis Knuckles

SPEARFISH — Spearfish High School track and field standout Jaden Guthmiller was honored at halftime of Thursday’s  Sturgis Brown vs. Spearfish football game in Spearfish.

Guthmiller, a senior at Spearfish, was named to the South Dakota High School Coaches Association and the National High School Athletic Coaches Association Track and Field All-American Honorable Mention team.

