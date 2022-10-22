Guthmiller named track All-American Honorable Mention

Spearfish High School track and field athlete Jaden Guthmiller was honored at halftime of Thursday night’s Sturgis Brown vs. Spearfish game, where he received his certificate for being named to the South Dakota High School Coaches Association and the National High School Athletic Coaches Association Track and Field All-American Honorable Mention team. Pictured from the left are: Sofie Guthmiller, sister; Josh Guthmiller, dad; Mindy Guthmiller, mother, Jaden Guthmiller; Aaron Nida, Spearfish head track and field coach; and Phil Carmody, Spearfish assistant track and field coach. Pioneer photo by Dennis Knuckles
SPEARFISH — Spearfish High School track and field standout Jaden Guthmiller was honored at halftime of Thursday’s Sturgis Brown vs. Spearfish football game in Spearfish.
Guthmiller, a senior at Spearfish, was named to the South Dakota High School Coaches Association and the National High School Athletic Coaches Association Track and Field All-American Honorable Mention team.
“My teammates are always pushing me. Going to practice and showing up everyday. It is such a fun environment to go and get better,” Guthmiller said. “My coaches do such a good job of training me through the whole season on and off the field, and I love doing it every day.”
During the 2022 spring track season, Guthmiller set school records in the indoor 60-meter dash, 100-meter dash, 200-meter dash, and on the 4x100-meter relay team.
Guthmiller also broke many meet records, including Festival of Relays Swedish Relay, Track-O-Rama 200-meter, and Howard Wood 100-meter dash.
Guthmiller is a five-time state medalist with Boys Class AA champion, and has won gold medals in the 100-meter dash, and as the state Class AA 200-meter champion.
Guthmiller was named Rapid City Journal Best of the West 2022 Class AA boys track and field, Midco Sports Platinum Champion for the Dakotas.
He was also the USA Today High School Sports Awards Boys Track and Field Athlete of the year nominee.
He is the all-time South Dakota 100-meter dash record holder with a time of 10.45 seconds.
Presenting the award to Jaden were Spearfish head coach Aaron Nida and assistant coach Phil Carmody.
Guthmiller talked about his goals for the 2023 track and field season..
“I want to get faster, that is always the number one goal, but I want to have fun and go out there with my team, and get better as a whole.”
