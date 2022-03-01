SPEARFISH — Indoor soccer teams from Under-8 Festival through Adult divisions competed at the Guadalajara’s Classic that ended Sunday, in Spearfish.
Area teams won a total of four divisions.
Spearfish U10B Garduna Grey earned the Under-10 Boys Silver 1 title.
The Spearfish Thunder won the Under-10 Girls Gold championship.
Belle Fourche’s Broncs claimed the Under-10 Boys Silver 2 title.
Sturgis White emerged as the Under-12 Boys Silver 2 champion.
The 2014-2015 GSC Boys Purple team earned top honors in the Under-8 Festival division.
Eleven teams each played three games over the weekend, with Boys Purple boasting a 13-1 goals advantage over its opponents.
MSC U16G emerged as the Under-16 Girls Silver champion. The team forged a record of three wins, zero losses, and one tie during the round-robin event.
The Under-19 Girls Silver division title went to the BHR 2005/2006 Girls #2 team.
This squad finished 4-0 during the round-robin tournament.
Scores of the championship games follow.
Under-10 Boys Gold: 2012-2013 GSC Boys Purple 4, Clash 3
Under-10 Boys Silver 1: Spearfish U10B Garduna Grey 6, BHR 2012 Boys White 5
Under-10 Boys Silver 2: Broncs 4, U10 Boys Blue 1
Under-10 Girls Gold: Spearfish Thunder 2, BHR 2012 Girls White 1
Under-10 Girls Silver: Lady Dynamite 4, Spearfish United U10G White 0
Under-12 Boys Gold: Ignite U12 Boys – Blue 5, BHR 2010 Boys White 3
Under-12 Boys Silver 1: Wyoming United 11/12: 5, MSC U12B 0
Under-12 Boys Silver 2: Sturgis White 4, Ignite U11/U12 Boys Red 1
Under-12 Girls Gold: BHR 2010 Girls Burgundy 5, Spearfish United U12G White 0
Under-12 Girls Silver: BHR 2012 Girls Burgundy 3, BHR 2010 Girls White 2
Under-14 Boys Gold: BHR 2009 Boys White 3, 2008-2009 GSC Boys White 2
Under-14 Boys Silver: Ignite U14 Coed Blue 6, BHR 2008 Boys 1
Under-14 Girls Gold: 2009 GSC Girls Purple 6, BHR 2009 Girls Burgundy 1
Under-14 Girls Silver: WNFC Synergy Black 4, Belle Fourche Lightning 2
Under-16 Boys: BHR 2007/2008 Boys Burgundy 3, BHR 2006 Boys Burgundy 3: 2
Under-16 Girls Gold: 2007-2008 GSC Girls Purple 2, Amigas 1
Under-19 Boys: BHR 03/04/05 Boys Burgundy 7, SDU Chelsea 2
Under-17/19 Girls Gold: BHR 2003/2004 Girls Burgundy 4, 18U Girls Purple 1
