NEWELL — Newell head cross country coach Kyle Sanderson said the Irrigators grew a lot during a 2020 season that ended with three runners earning top-25 finishes and both teams placing in the top five at the state B meet.
“Coming in, we knew people would have to step up,” Sanderson said. “Seeing them grow from the beginning of the year, to being competitors at the state meet and placing in the top five, was pretty great to see.”
Newell’s boys finished fourth at state by scoring 50 points. The Irrigator girls collected 64 points for fifth place.
Garrett Winkler placed seventh, which was the best-ever finish for an Irrigator boys’ runner at state. Sanderson said that was a definite highlight for the season.
Ryan Hohenberger finished 22nd for the Newell boys. David Morell (66th place), Wyatt Winkler (113th), and Caleb McGregor (123rd) also represented the Irrigators.
The Irrigator girls’ team, with 64 points, earned fifth place at state. Lexa Burtzlaff finished eighth, followed by Rachel Erk (34th place), Stacy Mahaffy (53rd), and Sarah Kirby (120th).
Both teams qualified for state by virtue of performances at the Region 5B meet. The girls’ team finished first, with the boys’ squad placing second.
Replacing seniors from the 2019 season posed the greatest Irrigators’ concern when the season began, according to Sanderson.
He said toughness served as a team strength, as members competed in difficult conditions during track and past cross country seasons.
“I saw confidence grow throughout the year,” Sanderson said in describing the teams’ evolution.
He said Mahaffy improved as the season progressed.
Sanderson’s other highlights from this season included Morell, who was competing in his first cross country season. The coach said Morell worked really hard all summer and fall, emerging as the number 3 runner on the boys’ squad.
Hohenberger joined the boys’ squad after competing at Faith the last two years. “Seeing him (Hohenberger) place in the top 25 was a pretty big moment for us,” Sanderson said.
Elijah Stomprud, Wyatt Winkler, Hohenberger, Morell, and Burtzlaff represented the senior class.
“Losing her (Burtzlaff) is going to be big,” Sanderson said. “Some of those boys really stepped up and helped motivate their teammates. I thought they had some great leadership.”
What does Sanderson see in the Irrigators’ future?
“We’re really going to have to look at building youth and relying on a lot of the experience we have,” Sanderson said. He cited Erk, Mahaffy, and Garrett Winkler.
