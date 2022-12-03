SPEARFISH — Taylor Graveman, a senior at Spearfish High School, has decided to continue her wrestling career at North Central College in Naperville, Ill.
“I liked the environment. I loved the culture that not only the wrestling team had, but the whole school. All of the sports teams at the school are super successfull,” said Graveman The whole community and the school are supportive of the success of the athletes, and I really liked how the coaches run the practices. I like that the coaches coach the boys and the girls practices.”
“Just knowing that they are always there, and that they have both sides of the equation, so they can figure things out. That is their full-time job so you can always count on them being there.”
Graveman said she is excited to be a part of the top wrestling program in the nation.
“I am blessed, and I am incredibly excited. I want to see where I can be by wrestling girls that are of the same ability of me, so I’m excited to where I can go from there,” she said.
Graveman said she hasn’t decided on a major yet.
This past summer Graveman participated in a few camps to keep her wrestling skills sharp.
“I just wanted to get exposure, because I didn’t know where I was going to end up at college. I just wanted to get exposed to some of the programs around the country and get my name out there a little bit more,” said Graveman. “As you know, living in South Dakota it is a little bit more of a challenge for people to know who you are, but I’ve just been training, going to camps. I went to the big Fargo (N.D.) tournament again.”
Graveman said she was happy with her performance in Fargo .
“I took fifth this year. I was disappointed with where I finished, but I was better than last year and I’ll keep getting up there,” said Graveman. “I was grateful to compete, because through my matches, win or lose, I was able to learn some things that I needed to work on, which helped me after the tournament because I was able to go in the practice room every day and work on those things that I needed to improve on. Hopefully when I goeback to Fargo this summer, I can do better, and improve on those things.”
Now that she has decided where she is going to wrestle collegiately next season, Graveman can turn her attention to the high school wrestling season.
While she practices with the boys,” Graveman said she will still compete with the girls’ team and help them when she can.
“I am still practicing with the boys so I can push myself to the best of my ability. I will always be supportive of the girls and I will still be in that leadership role,” said Graveman. “But I decided to see where our team will be able to go and grow, especially through the few girls we picked up. I feel like we’re going to be able to compete better against those bigger schools like Canton and Pierre.
Graveman is excited to see how the Spearfish team will do this year at state.
“Last year we took third, and we only had half a team, so I’m excited to see how we do this year. I’m excited to see the girls grow, and I’m excited to see how everyone does this year,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.