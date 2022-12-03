SPEARFISH — Taylor Graveman, a senior at Spearfish High School, has decided to continue her wrestling career at North Central College in Naperville, Ill.

“I liked the environment. I loved the culture that not only the wrestling team had, but the whole school. All of the sports teams at the school are super successfull,” said Graveman The whole community and the school are supportive of the success of the athletes, and I really liked how the coaches run the practices. I like that the coaches coach the boys and the girls practices.”

