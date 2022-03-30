Graveman named SD Female wrestler of the year

SIOUX FALLS — Taylor Graveman of Spearfish High School was selected as the South Dakota Female Wrestler of the Year by the South Dakota Wrestling Coaches Association. She received the award this weekend at the AAU State Tournament in Sioux Falls. Graveman is pictured with John Donovan, who is the president of the association. Graveman was a state champion this year at 132 pounds. She is now a 2-time state champ, also winning the state title in 2021, and is currently ranked second in the Nation at 132 pounds. according to USA Wrestling.
