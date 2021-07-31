Graveman earns All-American honors

FARGO, N.D. — Spearfish’s Taylor Graveman earned All-American honors at the U.S. Marine Corps/Junior and 16-and-Under Nationals wrestling tournament that ended July 23 in Fargo, N.D.
“I’m very happy with how I did this time around. I could’ve done a few things differently, but that’s OK, I learned, and I’ll just come back stronger next year,” Graveman said.
Graveman placed sixth in a 132-pound Junior Women’s division that featured a total of 65 entrants.
She finished with a 6-3 record.
Graveman first attended the event when she was in the eighth grade.
“I went my eighth grade summer (2019) and I didn’t do as well as I thought I would. So I was planning on coming back my ninth grade summer (2020) but due to COVID-19 they canceled the tournament,” Graveman said.
Graveman’s bout-by-bout results follow.
Defeated Patron Plummer (Pennsylvania) 10-0
Defeated Brenya Crahan (Missouri) 10-1
• Lost to Marissa Jiminez (Idaho) 4-0
• Defeated Rontaysia Payne (Tennessee) 10-4
• Defeated Mia Furman (Idaho) 6-0
• Defeated Isabella Amaro (Oregon) 12-1
• Defeated Abigail Varady (Washington) 13-12
• Lost to Esther Han (Utah) 11-11 in a tiebreaker
• Lost to Cassia Zammit (Ohio) 23-18
Graveman said she plans on training for some power lifting competitions.
“I am going to go to a power lifting competition in a couple months up in Idaho Falls, so I will be training for that,” she said.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.