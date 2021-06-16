SPEARFISH — The Gold Rush Gravel Grinder returned Sunday to Spearfish after a two-year absence in 2020 with 410 riders competing.
“It was so great to get everybody back together and celebrate cycling,” race coordinator Perry Jewett said. Riders came from states such as Kansas, New Jersey, North Carolina, and Idaho.
Jewett said things felt normal again after the COVID-19 pandemic forced cancelation of the 2020 event.
“Everybody was healthy, and it’s a good bunch of people,” Jewett said. “They love coming to the Black Hills.”
A 48-mile Fools Gold course was added for this year’s event.
Top finishers follow.
Fools Gold Men’s
36 finishers
1 Max Palmer (Zionsville, Ind.) 2 hours 50 minutes 2 seconds
2 Howard Greene (Lincoln, N.H.) 3:16:46
3 Michael Leach (Bozeman, Mont.) 3:21:04
Fools Gold Women’s
38 finishers
1 Kat Carr (Boulder, Colo.) 3 hours 16 minutes 46 seconds
2 Danci Hoff (Lemmon) 3:40:59
3 Jani Schumm (Spearfish) 3:50:08
Fools Gold E-Bike Men’s
2 finishers
1 Alan Christensen (Spearfish) 3 hours 47 minutes 9 seconds
2 Mark Pluimer (Spearfish) 4:27:01
Fool’s Gold E-Bike Women’s
3 finishers
1 Tara Ginter (Spearfish) 3 hours 54 minutes 20 seconds
2 Dee Pluimer (Spearfish) 4:27:01
3 Michelle Johnson (Rapid City) 6:16:54
Gold Dust Men’s
91 finishers
1 Jared Frank (Mandan, N.D.) 4 hours 6 minutes 23 seconds
2 Zach Stone (Spearfish) 4:10:35
3 Conor Dancy (Leesburg, Va.) 4:10:37
Gold Dust Women’s
43 finishers
1 Courtney Clark (Rapid City) 4 hours 42 minutes 54 seconds
2 Amelia Meyer (Spearfish) 4:49:51
3 Angela Harney (Buena Vista, Colo.) 4:49:52
Gold Rush Men’s
85 finishers
1 Nicholas Jenkins (Colorado Springs, Colo.) 5 hours 49 minutes 43 seconds
2 Mark Meadows (Littleton, Colo.) 6:03:07
3 Jack Schleiffarth (Rapid City) 6:12:56
Gold Rush Women’s
7 finishers
1 Bryn Brendamour (Aspen, Colo.) 7 hours 35 minutes 15 seconds
2 Petra Hansen (Spearfish) 7:45:04
3 Ashley Anderson (Colorado Springs, Colo.) 7:51:48
Mother Lode Men’s
9 finishers
1 James Osborne (Lakewood, Colo.) 12 hours 21 minutes 15 seconds
2 Jake Aisenbrey (Colorado Springs, Colo.) 12:54:56
3 Chad Quinn (Rapid City) 14:05:32
Mother Lode Women’s
3 finishers
1 Amy and Steve (Bountiful, Utah) 15 hours 4 minutes 34 seconds
2 Rhonda Wright (Stanton, Neb.) 15:33:44
3 Kate Regan (Colorado Springs, Colo.) 16:01:04
Gold Dust Single Speed Men’s
2 finishers
1 Tim Lucking (Spearfish) 4 hours 36 minutes 55 seconds
2 Marvin Lein (Bismarck, N.D.) 5:33:48
Gold Rush Single Speed Men’s
4 finishers
1 Andy Lueck (Johnstown, Colo.) 6 hours 58 minutes 8 seconds
2 Ed McCalley (Rockwood, Tenn.) 7:34:37
3 Sam Voegeli (Rapid City) 8:12:44
Gold Rush Tandem Men’s
1 finisher
1 Kameron and Kolby Condos (Sheridan, Wyo.) 7:27:49
Mother Lode Tandem
1 finisher
1 Amy and Steve (Bountiful, Utah) 15 hours 4 minutes 34 seconds
