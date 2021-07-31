Gone Fishing

SPEARFISH — On July 27, the High Plains Anglers of Spearfish hooked up with the Kid Konnection Summer program, sharing their knowledge and passion of fishing to create new anglers.
“Students at Kid Konnection have been looking forward to this event all summer! After having so much fun in our first year fishing last summer, returning kids were so excited to get a chance to “reel in the big one” and show the new kids what fishing is all about,” said Janelle Rauterkus, the Kid Konnection director.
Rauterkus thanked High Plains Angklers for helping the kids learn how to fish.
“We love that the High Plains Anglers share their love and knowledge of fishing with the kids!. Fishing is such a great sport that anyone can do and to be able to teach kids how fun fishing is when they are this young is such a great opportunity,” said Rauterkus. “Before last years’ inaugural event, many kids had never even held a fishing pole let alone caught a fish.”
Hands-on education provided by HPA club members during the event included fish identification, fish conservation, safety and how to be ethical anglers and stewards of the environment.
“Volunteering our time to share our knowledge and passion to create new anglers and grow the sport is what it is all about,” said Kelly Maser, a High Plains Anglers member. “Not all youth have someone to show them how fun fishing can be. Although the landscape has changed and technology has advanced keeping it simple is the key. The simple hook-line-sinker method is all you need to be successful.”
Maser said the club look forward to continuing to provide these opportunities for “our local communities here in the Black Hills.”
Not only was there lots of fishing and great memories made, each kid also got to take home a rod/reel combo, t-shirt and fishing workbooks.
The club would like to thank Ross Delzer for hosting our event on his pond. Alpine Impressions of Spearfish and the volunteers who volunteered their time.
High Plains Anglers is a local non-profit organization working to improve fishing and outdoor opportunities within local communities.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.