BELLE FOURCHE — Golfers from Spearfish, Lead-Deadwood, Belle Fourche, and Sturgis Brown competed at Monday’s Black Hills Conference tournament. Belle Fourche Country Club hosted this event.
Spearfish fired an 18-hole 336 and won the team title by 23 shots over the rest of the field. It marked the sixth consecutive conference title for the Spartans.
Belle Fourche placed third at 401; Sturgis Brown was fourth at 415. Lead-Deadwood did not have enough golfers for a team score.
All five Spearfish golfers earned top-12 individual status. Charlie Rasmussen fired an 18-hole 81 for second place to lead the way. Jack Hight claimed third place at 82 for the Spartans, followed by Josh Sundsted (fourth at 84), Parker Reede (sixth at 89), and Trey Wood (12th at 97).
“I have a very good team, and I think the boys had a lot of confidence going in,” Spartans’ head coach Eric Ligtenberg said. “They worked their tails off this summer.”
Ligtenberg said the team believed in its preparation, and he is happy for its members. He added that includes more focused practice sessions when the weather is not ideal.
Monday’s weather included cold, stiff winds. Ligtenberg said this would help prepare the team for times like October, when almost any weather conditions may surface.
“Congratulations to them for defending that title,” Ligtenberg said of his players. “It’s not always easy to win when you’re the favorites; there’s a little bit more pressure.”
Aiden Voyles led the Belle Fourche effort by shooting a 94 for 10th place. Teammate Rexton Audiss finished 13th at 98, followed by Isaac Voyles (20th at 103), Brayden Carbajal (24th at 106), and Lange Shockey (tie for 31st at 116).
Belle Fourche head coach Bill Burr agreed it was satisfying for his young squad to place where it did.
“We haven’t really been able to do much as a team the last three or four years,” Burr said. He added team members had higher expectations for the tournament.
The Broncs did not play in very much wind before Monday. Burr said it was the first time some competed in a tournament format with that wind and pressure.
Burr said the team had some first-time occurrences on Monday. It was the first time three team members played in a conference tournament, with all five playing as a team in such an event.
Sturgis Brown received a 99 from Bennett Gordon, who claimed 14th place in the individual standings. Teammate Reeve Ross finished 19th at 102. Jackson Habrock (21st place at 103), Braxton Teiman (27th at 111), and Carter Kirk (29th at 113), also represented the Scoopers.
“As far as finishing fourth, that’s about where I had us,” Scoopers’ head coach Steve Keszler said. He added the course was tough on his team, and Gordon played well.
Ethan Keehn paced Lead-Deadwood, as he shot a 113 and tied for 29th place individually. Teammates Walker Vande Velde (tie for 31st at 116) and Christian Johnston (40th at 133) also competed for the Golddiggers.
“It was a pretty rough day,” Lead-Deadwood head coach Tim Hansen said. He added the players did not have the types of rounds they hoped for, but every round presents a chance to learn.
Hansen went on to say players’ swing cues were off, and they need to regroup before the upcoming regional tournament.
Team scores and the top 15 individual finishers follow.
Team scores
1 Spearfish 336
2 St. Thomas More 359
3 Belle Fourche 401
4 Sturgis Brown 415
5 Hot Springs 429
6 Custer 442
7 Douglas 469
8 Hill City 484
Top 15 individual
1 Vincent Van Liere (St. Thomas More) 77
2 Charlie Rasmussen (Spearfish) 81
3 Jack Hight (Spearfish) 82
4 Josh Sundsted (Spearfish) 84
5 Jacob Harris (Hot Springs) 85
6 Parker Reede (Spearfish) 89
7 (tie) Brady Strain (St. Thomas More) 91
7 (tie) Hayden Heig (St. Thomas More) 91
9 David Hubacher (Rapid City Christian) 92
10 Aiden Voyles (Belle Fourche) 94
11 Ryder Bailey (Custer) 96
12 Trey Wood (Spearfish) 97
13 Rexton Audiss (Belle Fourche) 98
14 Bennett Gordon (Sturgis Brown) 99
15 (tie) Sawyer Brose (Douglas) 100
15 (tie) Matthew Merrill (Custer) 100
15 (tie) Sam Gibbon (St. Thomas More) 100
