DEADWOOD — Lead-Deadwood stopped a two-game slide by defeating Custer 40-6 in Friday’s final game of the Prospector Bowl football event in Deadwood.

“The mindset was different this week,” said Golddiggers’ head coach Kyle Kooima, whose team was coming off 44-0 setbacks against Winner and Hot Springs. “We preached all week about effort, and we got that tonight.”

