Golddiggers run past Lakota Tech

DEADWOOD — Lead-Deadwood dominated the first half Friday night and went on to defeat Lakota Tech 49-14 in a varsity football game played at Ferguson Field.
"We definitely came out with more energy," said Golddiggers' head coach Kyle Kooima, whose team scored on all seven first-half possessions en route to a 49-0 lead. He compared the first half to that of the previous week's Upton-Sundance game, where Lead-Deadwood trailed 41-0 at the break.
An errant center snap on a Lakota Tech punt attempt gave Lead-Deadwood the ball only 10 yards from the goal line. Sam Kooima's 10-yard touchdown run and Tristen Fierbach's kick put the Golddiggers up 7-0.
Lead-Deadwood defensive back Crew Rainey intercepted a pass at the visitors' 27-yard line. Kooima lofted a 15-yard scoring pass to Rainey three plays later; Fierbach's kick made the score 14-0.
The Golddiggers recovered a fumble at Lakota Tech's 6-yard line. Tyler Percy caught a 6-yard touchdown pass from Kooima, with Fierbach adding the conversion for a 21-0 Golddiggers' lead.
Lead-Deadwood's next possession started at the Tatanka 35-yard line. Kooima's 8-yard touchdown run ended the three-play drive. Fierbach kicked the extra point to put the Golddiggers up 28-0 at the quarter break.
Kooima threw a pass to Rainey at the Tatanka 30-yard line. Rainey spun near the sideline and outran the defense to the end zone to complete a 61-yard scoring play. A Fierbach kick boosted the Lead-Deadwood advantage to 35-0.
Lakota Tech held the ball for four plays and picked up its second first down of the half. That drive ended when Lead-Deadwood's Stryder Greenfield intercepted a pass at midfield.
Ryan Rantapaa ended a six-play drive for Lead-Deadwood as he fought his way to the end zone for a 12-yard touchdown run. Fierbach kicked the extra point as the score increased to 42-0.
Kooima returned a punt 70 yards for a touchdown late in the first half. Fierbach added his seventh extra-point kick as Lead-Deadwood went up 49-0 at the break.
Lakota Tech scored both of its touchdowns in the fourth period. Quincy Means found the end zone on runs of 64 and 2 yards, and he added a two-point run after that first score.
"What we wanted to do was kind of get back to the basics," coach Kooima said after the Golddiggers improved to 2-2 on the season. He added those included concepts like finishing blocks, running better routes, and tackling technique.
Coach Kooima said the Golddiggers' offensive line enjoyed a fantastic game.
Winter McMahon, the only girl on the Lead-Deadwood team, appeared for four plays in the second half.
Lead-Deadwood will visit Hill City on Friday, Sept. 17.
