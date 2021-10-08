Golddiggers pick up Homecoming win

Spearfish, SD (57783)

Today

Showers and scattered thunderstorms. High 62F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Rain ending early. Partial clearing late. Low 46F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.