Golddiggers lose football home opener 26-14

DEADWOOD — Lead-Deadwood opened its 2020 high school football season losing to Bennett County 26-14, Friday night, in Deadwood.
The Golddiggers lead 14-0 at the half, but the Warriors scored 26 points in the second half to come away with the 12 point win, 26-14.
“I thought we had moments where we looked like the team that we could be, that we had the potential to be. It was a game of momentum, a long game, I really think if we can put some things together we are going to have a great season,” said Tom Tieszen, the Golddiggers head football coach.
For the full game story and photos see Monday’s Black Hills Pioneer.
