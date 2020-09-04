Golddiggers fall to Mobridge-Pollock 50-0

LEAD — Lead-Deadwood had five turnovers in the first half and lost to Mobridge-Pollock, 50-0, Friday night, in Deadwood.
The game was stopped just two minutes in the second half because of the 50-point mercy rule.
Lead-Deadwood (0-3) hosts Hot Springs Saturday, Sept. 12, in the Prospector Bowl, in Deadwood.
Kickoff is set for 4 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.