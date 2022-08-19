Golddiggers fall in 3-overtime struggle

Crew Rainey of the Golddiggers gains 11 yards and a first down after catching a pass as Rapid City Chrstian opponent Wes Schlabach defends. Pioneer photos by Jason Gross

DEADWOOD — Lead-Deadwood dropped a 36-30, three-overtime decision to Rapid City Christian as the Golddiggers' varsity football season opened Friday night at Ferguson Field.

"We beat ourselves tonight and made far too many mistakes," said Lead-Deadwood head coach Kyle Kooima, who estimated his team's penalty total reached double digits. He added the Comets are a good team, but the Golddiggers missed some assignments.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.