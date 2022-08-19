Golddiggers fall in 3-overtime struggle

DEADWOOD — Lead-Deadwood dropped a 36-30, three-overtime decision to Rapid City Christian as the Golddiggers' varsity football season opened Friday night at Ferguson Field.
"We beat ourselves tonight and made far too many mistakes," said Lead-Deadwood head coach Kyle Kooima, who estimated his team's penalty total reached double digits. He added the Comets are a good team, but the Golddiggers missed some assignments.
Christian Maseman hauled in a 47-yard touchdown pass from Simon Kieffer as Rapid City Christian took a 6-0 lead on its third offensive play of the game.
Lead-Deadwood responded with a three-play drive covering 66 yards. Ryan Rantapaa sprinted 49 yards for a touchdown as the Golddiggers forged a 6-6 tie.
Kieffer found Elijah Hoyt on a 7-yard scoring pass as the Comets led 12-6. Sam Fischer snared a 12-yard touchdown pass from Kieffer as Rapid City Christian went ahead 18-6 to end the first quarter.
The Golddiggers used a 12-play, 71-yard drive to get on the scoreboard early in the second period. Sam Kooima fired a 23-yard touchdown pass to Crew Rainey to bring Lead-Deadwood within 18-12. This drive included a pair of fourth-down conversions, with the second resulting in the score.
Lead-Deadwood forced a punt early in the third quarter. Rantapaa blocked the kick and returned the ball to the Comets' 13-yard line.
Tyler Williams caught a 13-yard touchdown pass from Kooima as the Golddiggers tied matters at 18.
Lead-Deadwood recovered a fumble at its 6-yard line late in the third quarter. The Golddiggers embarked on a 16-play, 94-yard drive lasting nearly 10 minutes and including a pair of fourth-down conversions. James Pierce caught a wide-open pass from Kooima and dashed 38 yards for a touchdown and a 24-18 Lead-Deadwood edge with 2 minutes 43 seconds left in the final stanza.
Rapid City Christian responded with a 58-yard drive in seven plays. Drake Lindberg's 4-yard touchdown run brought the Comets into a 24-24 tie to end regulation.
Coach Kooima said two of Rapid City Christian's four regulation touchdowns resulted from missed defensive assignments from his squad. He added he knows the Golddiggers' secondary would be younger and a bit less experienced than was the case last season.
Each team has four plays to score from the opponents' 10-yard line in overtime. The Comets won the coin toss and elected to play defense first.
The first overtime ended with each team just short of the goal line on fourth-down plays.
Wes Schlabach caught an 8-yard touchdown pass from Kieffer as the Comets led 30-24 in the second overtime. Lead-Deadwood tied the score as Beau Wichterman scrambled to his right and fired a 10-yard touchdown strike to a heavily covered Rainey.
Lead-Deadwood had first possession in the third overtime. An intentional grounding call was made on fourth down, which carried over and meant Rapid City Christian had only five yards to go instead of 10 on its overtime possession.
Hoyt snared a 5-yard touchdown pass from Kieffer to end the game and secure Rapid City Christian's win.
"I feel like they had the upper hand the whole game with field position," Kooima said in describing the Comets.
Lead-Deadwood (0-1) is scheduled to visit Hill City on Friday, Aug. 26.
More photos from this game may be found on the Black Hills Pioneer's Smug Mug site. Go to the Black Hills Pioneer web page, click on the "Buy Photos" link, and go to the Sports Album. Photos are in the file called "8-19-22 RC Christian football @ Ld-Dwd."
