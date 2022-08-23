DEADWOOD — Lead-Deadwood dropped a 36-30, three-overtime decision to Rapid City Christian as the Golddiggers’ varsity football season opened Friday night at Ferguson Field, in Deadwood.
“We beat ourselves tonight and made far too many mistakes,” said Lead-Deadwood head coach Kyle Kooima, who estimated his team’s penalty total reached double digits. He added the Comets are a good team, but the Golddiggers missed some assignments.
Rapid City Christian used three Simon Kieffer touchdown passes for an 18-6, first-quarter lead. Kieffer found Christian Maseman for 47 yards, Elijah Hoyt for 7 yards, and Sam Fischer for 12 yards.
Lead-Deadwood’s lone first-quarter score came on Ryan Rantapaa’s 49-yard touchdown run.
Crew Rainey caught a 23-yard touchdown pass from Sam Kooima as Lead-Deadwood trailed 18-12 in the second quarter.
The Golddiggers forced a punt early in the third quarter. Rantapaa blocked the kick and returned the ball to the Comets’ 13-yard line.
Tyler Williams caught a 13-yard touchdown pass from Kooima as Lead-Deadwood tied matters at 18.
“We finally started to get a little bit of pressure,” coach Kooima said. “Once they blocked that punt, that was a big momentum change.”
The teams traded scores in the fourth quarter.
James Pierce caught a 38-yard touchdown pass from Sam Kooima to cap a 16-play, 94-yard drive and put the Golddiggers up 24-18. Drake Lindberg’s 4-yard touchdown run brought Rapid City Christian into a 24-24 tie to end regulation.
That fourth-quarter score was the only one for the Comets after the opening stanza.
“The only thing we really changed going into the second half was just trying to stop him (Comets’ middle linebacker Drake Lindberg) and trying to block him,” Sam Kooima said. He added Lead-Deadwood stayed with the power I running formation and play-action passes.
Coach Kooima said the Golddiggers’ defense changed as Rapid City Christian went into a spread offense. He agreed two of the Comets’ touchdowns resulted from missed assignments.
“They blitzed a lot,” coach Kooima said of the Rapid City Christian defense. “We were able to counter it with some quick passes over the middle. With our offense, you’ve got to set it up.”
Lead-Deadwood finished four of five on fourth-down opportunities, including Rainey’s touchdown. Coach Kooima said he had confidence in the players.
“I felt like on each of those plays, we had some things set up at the right time,” coach Kooima said. “I feel confident with the ball in Sam’s (Kooima) hand throwing it.”
Sam Kooima said Lead-Deadwood started running the ball and working it down the field after the first-quarter stretch.
Each team has four plays to score from the opponents’ 10-yard line in overtime. Neither team scored in that first session.
Wes Schlabach caught an 8-yard touchdown pass from Kieffer as the Comets led 30-24 in the second overtime. Lead-Deadwood tied the score as Beau Wichterman fired a 10-yard touchdown strike to Rainey.
Coach Kooima said the Golddiggers planned to run the ball with Sam Kooima in the second overtime. but the Comets knew that, so Wichterman responded with a bootleg and threw the scoring pass.
Hoyt snared a 5-yard touchdown pass from Kieffer to end the game and secure Rapid City Christian’s win in the third overtime.
“It’s tough from the 10 because it takes away half your playbook,” coach Kooima said of overtime.
He said headded plays go more to a pounding (running) style.
Despite the setback, coach Kooima saw some things that will help the Golddiggers start to build an identity for this season.
“Something we talk about all the time is that we’re not pointing fingers. We are a team; we’ve got to play together,” coach Kooima said.
He added the Golddiggers played physically and showed a lot of heart.
Coach Kooima said the Golddiggers must clean up penalties and mistakes like incorrect alignments.
“Going forward, I think we can definitely grow from this game,” Sam Kooima said.
He added pass coverages can improve, and more blocking on an opponent’s linebackers is needed to help the running game.
Coach Kooima anticipates Hill City will try to play aggressively.
He added the Rangers are still a young squad.
Sam Kooima said it was a relief to begin the season after all of the buildup. He was a running back in 2021 before moving into the starting quarterback role.
“As a quarterback, I’m kind of looking more at the defense and trying to tell my teammates what to do,” Kooima said.
He said as a running back, he is trusting the quarterback to perform that task.
Lead-Deadwood will take a 0-1 record into Friday’s game at Hill City.
Kick off is set for 6 p.m.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.