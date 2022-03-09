LEAD — Lead-Deadwood’s recent wrestling campaign featured a state champion and four others qualifying for that B tournament.
Trinity Zopp claimed top honors in the Girls’ 154-pound division at state. The Golddiggers’ sophomore pinned Webster Area’s Annie Witt in 1 minute 12 seconds of the championship match to finish a 17-3 season. Lead-Deadwood head coach Oliver Renner reflected on the campaign and cited the growth all athletes enjoyed.
“I think we finished really strong from where we started with such a young team,” he said.
“In the last month, you could see a completely different level of dedication in a lot of the guys and gals,” Renner said.
Renner said the Golddiggers hit their stride at the Black Hills Conference tournament, where they placed third at 118 points. Three wrestlers earned top-two status.
Tristen Fierbach placed first in the 132-pound weight class at the conference event. Tanner Miller (106 pounds) and Miles Renner (145) finished second in their respective divisions.
“I think we wrestled really well throughout the year,” Renner said. “We did really good conditioning and getting the guys that had wrestled before refined on their technique.”
Conditioning remains a vital issue for Renner. He said athletes could barely get into the second period of early-season matches, but they later finished stronger than opponents in the third period.
What did Renner see as Lead-Deadwood’s strong suits? “How it all just came together for us towards the end of the season, when we were just firing on all cylinders,” he said.
On-mat highlights certainly start with Zopp’s state championship.
“That was awesome; we’ve been hoping for that all year,” Renner said in describing Zopp’s feat. “She had impressive wins.”
Zopp started wrestling as a third-grader. Renner said she is one of the more accomplished athletes in the practice room.
“She has wonderful technique, and that’s really what brought her into state,” Renner said in describing Zopp. He added she puts in work around home when unable to attend or stay for entire practice sessions.
“Trinity (Zopp) being a champion changes the level for us,” Renner said. “Our little girls can look up and say, ‘I want a piece of that glory.’”
Renner said Millard’s improvement was considerably more than what was anticipated. The ninth-grader qualified for the state Class B tournament at 106 pounds.
Three other Golddiggers qualified for state. They were Miles Renner (145 pounds), Mekhi Hayes (132), and Dylan Meade (195).
Frederickson and Fierbach represented the senior class. Fierbach sustained a broken wrist a week before the Region 4B tournament to prematurely end his career. Renner said Fierbach could change the tempo of practice sessions, with his technique and tempo skills helping to direct the squad.
“Janie (Frederickson) just showed that ‘you can do it’ to all the other girls in Lead-Deadwood,” Renner said.
“Being a senior and joining a wrestling team is a pretty tough thing to do. To stick it out the whole season and fight for position, changes what girls are looking up to in our little community.”
Renner envisions a lot more success in the program’s future. He said some strong middle school wrestlers are coming up, which hopefully translates into more depth in the room.
