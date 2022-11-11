LEAD — Lead-Deadwood’s cross country squad experienced what head coach Erik Person described as a really enjoyable 2022 campaign.
“For the most part, they had fun in practice and enjoyed being around each other,” coach Person said. He added the season was a success because the Golddiggers achieved their three main team goals.
Person said the first aim for the squad was for runners to improve throughout the campaign. A second goal centered on putting four scoring runners in both varsity divisions at the Region 5A meet, followed by qualifying some individual runners for the state A meet.
Six boys and five girls competed throughout the season for Lead-Deadwood. Person said the athletes had different and distinct running levels. He agreed low numbers were a definite concern.
“Coming into the season, we had some good promise with some really strong individuals,” coach Person said. He added senior leadership also served as a strong suit.
Lead-Deadwood runners became tougher each week, Person said.
“Some of these kids, like on the long runs, ran farther than they’ve ever run before,” coach Person said. He added they did not think they could do certain things at the beginning, but they did those things towards the end.
Lead-Deadwood’s four-runner team placed 10th in the boys’ division at the Black Hills Conference meet. Grayson Baumberger finished 38th to lead the way. Person’s 10th-place finish highlighted the three-runner girls’ squad.
