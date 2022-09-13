Golddiggers earn home win, 27-18

DEADWOOD — Lead-Deadwood evened its varsity football season record at 2-2 by defeating Miller/Highmore-Harrold’s Rustlers 27-18 Friday night at Ferguson Field.
“We get those play action passes set up and were able to connect,” Golddiggers’ head coach Kyle Kooima said. “We made some adjustments along the way and were able to move the ball down the field.”
Golddiggers quarterbck Sam Kooima’s one-yard touchdown run and Beau Wichterman’s conversion kick put Lead-Deadwood ahead 7-0 at the end of the first quarter.
Miller/Highmore-Harrold cut the margin to 7-6 early in the second period on Colby Kolda’s 1-yard touchdown run.
The score remained unchanged as the extra point attempt was blocked.
A 12-play, 60-yard drive for the Golddiggers midway through the quarter ended when James Pierce caught a 2-yard scoring pass. Wichterman’s conversion kick boosted the Lead-Deadwood margin to 14-6 at halftime.
Lead-Deadwood converted a pair of fourth-down chances during that drive. Crew Rainey caught a 14-yard pass at the sideline, followed by Pierce’s touchdown grab.
“To be honest, I have the utmost confidence in our team on fourth down,” coach Kooima said. He added it was a matter of Lead-Deadwood calling a certain play at the right time, and the team has excelled in that situation during the past two years.
Pierce said he has caught 15 or 16 passes this season. In describing the team’s fourth-down success, he said he likes when a cornerback plays off him and gives him time to make a move.
Wichterman snared a 7-yard touchdown pass from Kooima early in the third quarter.
The kick by Wichterman gave the Golddiggers a 21-6 advantage.
Miller/Highmore-Harrold responded with a 77-yard touchdown pass from Trey Knox to Kolda.
The Rustlers’ running back caught a short throw and outraced the defense to the end zone.
An unsuccessful conversion try kept Miller/Highmore-Harrold down 21-12.
Kooima’s 43-yard touchdown strike to Pierce extended the Golddiggers’ advantage. A blocked kick kept the margin at 27-12.
Knox tossed a 19-yard scoring strike to Tate Hoffman.
An unsuccessful conversion try kept the Rustlers behind 27-18; no scoring occurred the rest of the game.
“This is a huge pickup for us,” Pierce said. “We came out, played hard, and got it done.”
Lead-Deadwood fell 38-0 last week to Sanborn Central.
Coach Kooima said the Golddiggers dealt better with early adversity Friday than they did the previous week.
Pierce said Lead-Deadwood did not have a good practice week before Sanborn Central and was not happy with the result. That motivated the Golddiggers in getting ready for the Rustlers.
“We really focused up and had a few good practices. The result of it was a win,” Pierce said.
Miller/Highmore-Harrold likes to stop the outside run game, Pierce said.
He added Lead-Deadwood knew the middle deep throw would always be available.
“We played better this week than last week,” coach Kooima said of the Golddiggers’ offensive line. “We got after it a little bit more.
“The D-line (defensive) was all over the place. They were getting after the quarterback all night,” coach Kooima added.
Coach Kooima said Pierce and Rainey are fantastic receivers on the outside.
The Golddiggers will visit Winner on Saturday.
“We’re definitely going to have to be disciplined in what we do offensively and defensively,” coach Kooima said.
The Warriors have won consecutive state Class 11B titles.
Coach Kooima said he anticipates Winner will run the ball and mix in a few play action passes.
He said Lead-Deadwood must tackle well and play its game on offense.
Pierce said the Winner game will be tough. He added Lead-Deadwood can give the Warriors a run if it plays its game.
“I would give team chemistry a big one,” Pierce said when asked about the team’s biggest strengths so far.
He added it is much easier to get things done when trust is evident.
Pierce said penalty numbers pose a big concern, but the team is working to remedy that.
“I just really love playing the game of football,” Pierce said.
Future goals include reaching the Class 11B playoffs, and the homecoming game against Hot Springs will be huge.
All nominations are voted online by the readers.
Only one vote per IP address is recorded during the polling period.
Poll closes at Noon Wednesday and the winner will be announced in Thursday's print edition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.