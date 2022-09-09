Golddiggers earn home win, 27-18

Lead-Deadwood tight end Crew Rainey catches a pass past Rustlers’ defender Coby Aasby en route to a 41-yard gain in the first quarter. Pioneer photo by Jason Gross

DEADWOOD — Lead-Deadwood evened its varsity football season record at 2-2 by defeating Miller/Highmore-Harrold’s Rustlers 27-18 tonight at Ferguson Field.

“We get those play action passes set up and were able to connect,” Golddiggers’ head coach Kyle Kooima said. “We made some adjustments along the way and were able to move the ball down the field.”

