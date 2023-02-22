LEAD — Lead-Deadwood’s varsity boys’ basketball team dropped a 101-40 decision to Rapid City Christian in the Golddiggers’ final home game this season at the Lead-Deadwood High School gym, in Lead, on Monday night.
“We didn’t rebound at all,” Golddiggers’ head coach Travis Rogers said. “We had problems with their (Comets’) size, but we’ve certainly played more aggressive against other teams. We were flat and couldn’t get the kids going tonight.”
Rapid City Christian (18-1) scored the first eight points en route to a 34-8 lead after the opening period. The Comets led 62-19 at halftime and 83-32 after three quarters.
Beau Wichterman scored a team-high 13 points for Lead-Deadwood, now 4-16. Crew Rainey chipped in with 10 points.
Tyler Williams contributed five points to the Golddiggers’ effort, with Canon Rogers adding four points. Four others — James Pierce, Jaxson Burleson, Ethan Finn, and Blake Janssen — each finished with two points.
Lead-Deadwood finished with 13 field goals and went 12 of 18 from the free throw line.
Pierce, Rainey, Williams, and student manager Kennedy Grangaard were honored in pregame Senior Night festivities.
Elijah Hoyt’s 20 points enabled him to top Rapid City Christian’s scoring charts. Sam Fischer (17 points) and Julius Frog (14) also reached double figures.
Rapid City Christian ended with 40 field goals and finished 10 of 16 from the free throw line.
Rogers said Lead-Deadwood’s shooting has been up and down over the past couple of weeks. He added the first quarter of the recent Custer game (a 67-43 loss on Feb. 16) was the Golddiggers’ best of the season.
Region 8A tournament action begins Tuesday, Feb. 28, with Lead-Deadwood likely being the number 7 seed.
Official matchups will be announced at a later date.
“Definitely work on defense and rebounding,” Rogers said in describing the main points of emphasis in practice. He added if opponents are going to apply pressure defense, Lead-Deadwood needs to score more.
