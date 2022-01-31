Golddiggers’ basketball team succumbs to Red Cloud 65-32

LEAD — The Lead-Deadwood boys’ basketball team dropped a home game to the Red Cloud Crusaders, Friday night in Lead.
Lead-Deadwood continues to struggle with its shooting, and finding it hard to put points on the board.
“We are getting the shots we want, and we are getting shots every game, but when you shoot about 20% from two-point field goals, and we are shooting about 15% from three, and shoot 41% free throws,” said Travis Rogers, the Golddiggers head coach. “We can go out there and compete, and work hard, and play good defense. But if we can’t score, we’re not going to win many games.”
The Golddiggers’ leading scorer was Crew Rainey with 13 points.
Lead-Deadwood falls to 1-13, and will travel to Spearfish on Tuesday night.
