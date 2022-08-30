Golddigger volleyball team falls at home

Lead-Deadwood’s Taylor Hansen, center, hits the ball over Hot Springs opponents Jenna Ellis and Abby Kerr. Pioneer photo by Jason Gross

LEAD — Lead-Deadwood’s varsity volleyball team dropped a three-games-to-one decision to Hot Springs, Tuesday evening, at the Lead-Deadwood High School gym in Lead.

The home standing Golddiggers won the first game 25-22. Hot Springs captured the next three games by scores of 25-17, 25-20, and 25-23 to secure the match victory.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.