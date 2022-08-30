Golddigger volleyball team falls at home

LEAD — Lead-Deadwood’s varsity volleyball team dropped a three-games-to-one decision to Hot Springs, Tuesday evening, at the Lead-Deadwood High School gym in Lead.
The home standing Golddiggers won the first game 25-22. Hot Springs captured the next three games by scores of 25-17, 25-20, and 25-23 to secure the match victory.
“I think that we strung together a lot more rallies than what we did in Custer,” Lead-Deadwood head coach Brooke Kappen said in comparing this matchup to the one at last weekend’s Custer Tournament. The Golddiggers fell to Hot Springs 25-23 and 25-11 on Aug. 27.
“Our communication was probably the thing that was keeping us alive,” Kappen said in reflecting on Tuesday’s match. She added the team has worked on blocking, and many more touches resulted.
Erica Hansen’s serving ace put the Golddiggers ahead 3-1 in the first game. Lead-Deadwood eventually went up 13-8.
An Allison Mollman block gave Lead-Deadwood side out and a 14-11 advantage. Hot Springs forged an 18-18 tie, but Tilli Katon’s attacking kill presented the Golddiggers with side out and a 23-21 edge. Lead-Deadwood went on to the 25-22 win.
“We had a lot of energy and worked very well together,” Katon said in describing the opening game. “Our passing was more on point; our setting was more on point, and we swung harder.”
Hot Springs sprinted out to a 6-1 lead in the second game. The margin reached seven points (9-2) before Katon’s attacking kill brought Lead-Deadwood to within 9-3.
Katon served an ace as the Golddiggers cut the margin to 10-7. Hot Springs responded with a run to build its lead to 16-8 and went on to the 25-17 victory.
Lead-Deadwood forged a 4-4 tie in the third game on a Mollman block. The visiting Bison led 18-11 before Piper Rogers’ serving ace kept Lead-Deadwood within 18-12.
The Golddiggers used Mollman’s attacking kill and Kennedy Grangaard’s serving ace to stay within 23-19, but the Bison scored two of the next three points for the 25-20 win.
Grangaard served an ace as Lead-Deadwood edged ahead 12-11 in the fourth game. The margin reached two points (14-12) on Katon’s attacking kill.
Hot Springs forged a 21-21 tie on two Elizabeth Davis serving aces. Mollman added two attacking kills to put the Golddiggers up 23-21, but the Bison notched the next four points for the 25-23 win.
Katon said the Golddiggers got somewhat down on themselves later in the match. She added they must keep pushing themselves and get the mindset right.
Hot Springs boasts some really hard hitters, Katon said.
“We’re not used to that all the time,” the Golddiggers’ middle hitter added. “So we have to be ready; we have to get our block up, and we have to have our feet set so we can pass the ball right to the setter.”
Katon said the players have been adjusting well to a new style. She added they must keep working, have the desire, and not give up on one another.
“I think it’s been pretty good,” Katon said of the season thus far. “We’ve been close on a lot of our games. We just have to keep pushing.”
Kappen agreed the hitting and blocking played the biggest key in the final three games on Tuesday.
“We were able to shut one of the (Bison) hitters down for a stint of time that really hurt us this last weekend,” Kappen said. She added that player exposed Lead-Deadwood’s lack of blocking in game two.
The Golddiggers focused on getting her blocked in the final two games, according to Kappen. She said Hot Springs set up someone else.
Lead-Deadwood, now 2-5, will visit Wall on Thursday. Kappen said the team’s passing must improve, as that is the first touch on the ball and sets the tone for everything else.
“They give it their all every single day at practice,” Kappen said. “They work hard; they try to fix the errors they are making.”
Players have displayed a lot of hustle and positivity, Kappen added.
All nominations are voted online by the readers.
Only one vote per IP address is recorded during the polling period.
Poll closes at Noon Wednesday and the winner will be announced in Thursday's print edition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.