Golddigger volleyball team falls at home

Sam Kooima (L-D Football): Kooima, a QB/LB, was 9-16 passing for 142 yards, and three TD passes, and he rushed for 34 yards scored three TDs on the ground. On defense, Kooima had six tackles, one tackle for loss, and one fumble recovery returned for 26 yards, 48-6 win Friday at Hill City.

Tyan Buus (Sturgis Brown Football): Buss, a junior wide receiver for the Scoopers had seven catches for 198 Yards and he caught three touchdown passes in a 30-0 win over Rapid City Central at the Rushmore Bowl, in Rapid City.

Callie Wince (Spearfish Volleyball): Wince has led the team in both aces and digs in the teams five matches last week. She had 15 aces, and 54 digs for the week.

Aiden Voyles (Belle Fourche Boys Golf): Voyles shot a 75 Pre-Black Hills Conference, at the Prairie Ridge Golf Course in Box Elder.

