LEAD — Lead-Deadwood endured a very challenging varsity girls’ basketball season. A roster including one senior, one junior, and a group of ninth-graders and sophomores put together a 1-20 record.
Golddiggers’ head coach Will Malde said he did not really know what to expect going into the season. He added a main emphasis this season centered on going back to fundamentals.
“I was really proud of the girls,” Malde said. “They competed so hard, and their attitudes were so good.”
Malde listed attitude the competition levels as strong suits going into the season. He said that youth and lack of experience were the biggest concerns.
Lead-Deadwood opened its season by falling 54-36 to Bennett County. A 50-25 triumph over Oelrichs improved the Golddiggers’ mark to 1-4.
The Golddiggers finished 1-19 during the regular season and brought the number 7 seed into the Region 8A tournament. An 85-6 setback to Rapid City Christian ended the campaign.
“I think our skills definitely increased,” Malde said in describing the Golddiggers’ season-long evolution. “A lot of the girls grew into the roles we’ve been talking about.”
Malde cited Erica Hansen, whom he said would be a team leader with her work ethic and attitude. He added Piper Rogers was a big part of scoring and bringing the offense down the floor.
Malde said Hallie Person started the offense Taylor Hansen, Delaney Mattson, and others rebounded; Hansen led the team in that category.
Jerzie Artz kept trying to attack the basket and create opportunities, Malde said.
“To me, we got a lot more girls that were confident handling the ball and knowing how to run things, execute our offense,” Malde said. He added the team got a number of good shots, but they did not always fall.
“That was huge for what we were able to do,” Malde said in describing the players’ contributions. He added the team has a lot of work to do, but it started to put together more of those pieces.
Malde said he was impressed with how Rogers handled a lot of pressure, scored some points, and played solid defense. Rogers paced the Golddiggers in scoring this season.
Person grew more comfortable being the team’s main ball handler, Malde said. She led the Golddiggers in assists, steals and deflections.
Clarissa Heisinger represented the senior class. Malde said she worked really hard and brought a positive attitude to the squad.
“She set a really great example of the intensity level we want to have, and the pressure we want to bring on the defensive side of the ball,” Malde said of Heisinger’s contributions.
Malde said team members were excited to play and wanted extra practice time in the gym.
wHe looks for the players to build on their skills for the future.
“I think we’re looking for bigger things next year, really excited to see what the players can do in the future.,” Malde an emphasis this off-season would center on shooting, and the Lady Golddiggers were not trying to forget the games they played this season.
He added the conversation through a lot of the campaign was growing now and continuing to build.
