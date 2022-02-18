Golddigger girls fall in regular-season finale

LEAD — Lead-Deadwood’s varsity girls’ basketball team ended its regular season Thursday night by dropping a 58-35 decision to Custer at the Lead-Deadwood High School gym, in Lead.
“It’s no secret that we’ve struggled with full-court man pressure all year,” Golddiggers’ head coach Tim Hansen said. “Especially with our short bench, we’re just forced to play kids really long minutes.”
Custer jumped out to a 5-2 advantage to start the game. Rachel Janssen’s layup, Clarissa Heisinger’s jump shot, and another Janssen basket propelled Lead-Deadwood to an 8-5 edge.
Ramsey Karim connected on a 3-point field goal to cap a five-point run and put the visiting Wildcats up 10-8.
A Piper Rogers free throw kept Lead-Deadwood within 10-9. Custer scored the next four points, with Karim’s short-range shot giving the Wildcats a 14-9 edge at the break.
Janssen connected on a second-quarter free throw as Lead-Deadwood stayed within 14-10. Josey Wahlstrom’s 3-point field goal capped a seven-point run that put Custer up 21-10.
Two Janssen jump shots allowed the Golddiggers to cut the margin to 21-14. Custer led 28-14 after a Taylor Bland layup.
A three-point play by Jayna Prince brought Lead-Deadwood to within 28-17. Prince added another basket as the Golddiggers trailed by only 30-19 at halftime.
“I thought the biggest thing was our aggressiveness on the offensive end,” Hansen said in describing the first two stanzas. “I really thought this was one of the first games that they played without that fear of making a mistake.”
Custer claimed a 13-0 scoring edge in the third quarter to open a 43-19 advantage and put the game out of reach.
Lead-Deadwood (1-19) received 13 points from Janssen and nine points from Rogers. Ally Cass and Wahlstrom notched 11 points apiece for Custer, now 11-9.
“You can really tell when our legs get a little tired because our decision-making follows really quickly,” Hansen said. “We make a lot of those unforced errors, which put us into a bad spot.”
Janssen earned Hansen’s praise for her efforts. He said the senior played well inside, and that inspired the rest of the team especially in the first half.
Both teams now set their sights on the Region 8A tournament that begins on Tuesday, Feb. 22. First-round matchups will be announced when they are set.
