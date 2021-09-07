Golddigger football team struggles at home

DEADWOOD — The Lead-Deadwood varsity football team dropped a 54-21 decision to Upton-Sundance in a game played Friday night at Deadwood’s Ferguson Field.
“We made some mistakes early on in the game. Not necessarily physical mistakes: mental mistakes, and we kind of got down on ourselves,” said Golddiggers’ head coach Kyle Kooima, whose team trailed 41-0 at halftime.
Upton-Sundance scored on its first possession as Keaton Mills found the end zone on a 1-yard run. Levi Rudloff kicked the extra point to put the Patriots ahead 7-0.
Lightning delayed the game by roughly 30 minutes. Neither team scored during the rest of the first period, which ended with that 7-0 score.
The Patriots erupted for 34 points in the second period while scoring on every possession. Rudloff (runs of 20 and 2 yards), Ryder Downey (2-yard run), Kaedyn Fletcher (8-yard catch), and Jesse Harmon (8-yard catch) accounted for the touchdowns. Rudloff kicked a total of four conversions for Upton-Sundance’s 41-0 halftime lead.
“They were able to get penetration when they were playing defense,” coach Kooima said of Upton-Sundance’s first-half success. “When we were passing, they were sending more guys than what we had to block.”
Eli Gill’s 64-yard touchdown run early in the third quarter boosted the Upton-Sundance advantage to 47-0.
Lead-Deadwood (1-2) got on the scoreboard when Sam Kooima scored on a 6-yard run. Tristen Fierbach added the extra point as the Golddiggers trailed 47-7.
Crew Rainey hauled in a 68-yard touchdown pass from Kooima to end the Golddiggers’ next possession. Fierbach’s extra point made the score 47-14.
Winter McMahon, the lone girl on the Lead-Deadwood team, entered the game on a special teams play. Gill found the end zone on a 70-yard kickoff return, with Rudloff’s extra point putting the Patriots up 54-14.
“I was watching her the whole time,” coach Kooima said in describing the play. “She was hustling and going her hardest. It was a good experience for her.”
Kooima’s 7-yard touchdown run, and Fierbach’s kick, ended the scoring for Lead-Deadwood and produced the 54-21 final.
“We came out a little scared almost, but we were able to get some adjustments and get a bit of a fire underneath us,” coach Kooima said.
Lead-Deadwood’s Tyler Percy was ejected from the game after receiving two unsportsmanlike conduct penalties.
The Golddiggers are scheduled to host Lakota Tech at 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 10.
Kooima said Lead-Deadwood must continue to work on executing blocks, with players not getting down on themselves.
