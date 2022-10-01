Golddigger football team re-enters win column

DEADWOOD — Lead-Deadwood stopped a two-game slide by defeating Custer 40-6 in Friday’s final game of the Prospector Bowl football event in Deadwood.
“The mindset was different this week,” said Golddiggers’ head coach Kyle Kooima, whose team was coming off 44-0 setbacks against Winner and Hot Springs. “We preached all week about effort, and we got that tonight.”
Ryan Rantapaa’s 1-yard touchdown run and Beau Wichterman’s extra-point kick put the Golddiggers up 7-0 after the first quarter.
James Pierce returned an interception 60 yards for a second-quarter touchdown as Lead-Deadwood went ahead 13-0. He caught a 74-yard scoring strike from Sam Kooima, and Wichterman’s kick pushed the advantage to 20-0.
Rantapaa turned a pass from Kooima into a 59-yard touchdown play just before halftime. Wichterman added the kick as the Golddiggers led 27-0.
Kooima scored from 2 yards out as Lead-Deadwood went ahead 33-0.
Custer collected two Kyle Virtue field goals (31 and 35 yards) in the fourth quarter. Each came on either side of Rantapaa’s 26-yard touchdown run for Lead-Deadwood plus Wichterman’s kick for the final score.
“It’s been tough the past couple of weeks. It was just nice to come out here and get a win,” Rantapaa said. “We played super good, sound.”
Rantapaa said the Golddiggers were excited coming into this game, as they knew they had a good chance of having fun and making it a game. He added the play was to run the ball and keep the Wildcats’ defense honest while using play action passes.
The senior said the defense played really well, but penalties need to be cleaned up.
“Our line play is really good; they do great things for us,” Rantapaa said in outlining team strengths. He added the running backs and wide receivers are also playing well.
Rantapaa said the Golddiggers’ line play has improved the most this season. He added concern areas included being able to play a clean, sound game.
“We’re looking to rest up here and just keep grinding,” Rantapaa said of the off week.
Rantapaa described his team role as that of a leader. He encourages his teammates and said his leadership style is partly verbal and partly by example.
“He did a great job coming in here,” Rantapaa said in describing Wichterman’s quarterback play. “We’re looking forward to his future.”
Kooima said all 11 Golddigger players gave effort on every play tonight. He added the team knew this game would be a real battle.
Lead-Deadwood wanted to highlight certain players in specific formations where the team could attack Custer’s defense, Coach Kooima said. He added that was why Wichterman played at quarterback, Sam Kooima moved to tailback, and Rantapaa played fullback.
“When you’re moving the ball in our power I formation, that means the linemen are pushing people,” coach Kooima said. He added the linemen held their blocks longer than they did in previous games.
Lead-Deadwood had to be prepared for anything and everything, according to coach Kooima. He added Custer ran from the I formation last week but had spread things out a bit prior to that.
Wichterman has also provided placekicking consistency, according to coach Kooima.
The Golddiggers (3-4) have a bye next week before hosting Lakota Tech on Oct. 14. Coach Kooima said players need to get healthy, with practice sessions focusing on continued execution and communication.
“Defensively, we’ve got to continue to play to the whistle,” coach Kooima added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.