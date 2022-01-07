Golddigger boys fall to top-ranked Upton squad

LEAD — Lead-Deadwood’s varsity boys’ basketball team dropped an 81-33 decision to Upton, Thursday night, at the Lead-Deadwood High School gym in Lead. The Bobcats came to Lead as the top-ranked team in Wyoming’s Class 1A.
“They started four seniors that probably, in my estimation, all four are probably All-State players in Wyoming,” Lead-Deadwood head coach Travis Rogers said in describing the Bobcats.
“It’s fun for my kids to see that, that you can get to that level. We’re just simply not at that level,” Rogers said.
Upton scored the game’s first 11 points. Rocke Rainey’s 3-point field goal brought the home standing Golddiggers within 11-3, but Upton put up the next 20 points for a 31-3 advantage.
A Tyler Williams 3-point field goal broke the string and kept Lead-Deadwood within 31-6. Rocke Rainey’s short-range basket brought the Golddiggers within 33-8, but Upton led 36-8 at the break.
Lead-Deadwood opened second-period scoring on Beau Wichterman’s inside jump shot that made the score 36-10. Upton responded with a 17-0 run; Kailer Duarte’s 3-point field goal gave Upton a 53-10 advantage.
Wichterman’s inside basket and Rocke Rainey’s 3-point field goal offset a Bobcats’ score and made the score 54-15.
Upton led 59-17 at halftime and 74-26 after three quarters.
Rocke Rainey’s 12 points enabled him to top Lead-Deadwood’s scoring charts. Wichterman chipped in with eight points.
Upton received a game-high 21 points from Dawson Smith. Reece Barritt added 20 points in an effort that featured four 3-point field goals.
“My guys kept working hard,” Rogers said. “They were down; they could have tucked tail.
“I’m sure they were a little embarrassed, so they came out in the second half and decided they were just going to play as hard as they could. I was pretty proud of them for that,” Rogers said.
Lead-Deadwood scoring: Rocke Rainey 12, Beau Wichterman 8, Crew Rainey 5, Tyler Williams 4, Jaxson Burleson 2. James Pierce 2. Totals 14 field goals, 2 of 6 from the free throw line, 33 points.
Upton scoring: Dawson Smith 21, Reece Barritt 20, Luca Brooks 17, Kailer Duarte 9, Nathan Baker 7, Chase Mills 5, Keith Coburn 2. Totals 29 field goals, 14 of 19 from the free throw line, 81 points.
Three-point field goals: Lead-Deadwood 3 (R. Rainey 2, Williams 1), Upton 9 (Barritt 4, Brooks 2, Duarte 1, Smith 1, Mills 1)
Total fouls: Lead-Deadwood 13, Upton 8
Lead-Deadwood will take a 1-6 record into its Friday, Jan. 7 contest at New Underwood.
