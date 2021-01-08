Golddigger boys come up short

LEAD — Lead-Deadwood fell 48-42 to New Underwood in a varsity boys’ basketball game played Friday night at the Lead-Deadwood high school gym.
“I thought they played well in the first half,” said Golddiggers’ head coach Travis Rogers, whose team built a 34-24 advantage going into the break. “That defense that we worked so hard at is starting to work.”
Crew Rainey’s 3-point field goal gave the Golddiggers a 12-10 lead after one quarter. New Underwood forged a 16-16 tie in the second frame.
A Rocke Rainey 3-point field goal sparked an 11-2 run for Lead-Deadwood. Crew Rainey’s 3-point field goal extended the Golddiggers’ edge to 27-18.
The visiting Tigers cut the margin to 27-24. Rocke Rainey and Kurt Primo connected from 3-point range for Lead-Deadwood’s 34-24 edge.
New Underwood outscored Lead-Deadwood 11-7 in the third quarter but trailed 41-35 with eight minutes left. A 13-1 scoring edge in the final frame accounted for the final 48-42 margin.
Crew Rainey’s 14-point effort paced the Golddiggers and featured four 3-point field goals. TK Rainey chipped in with 10 points.
New Underwood received 13 points from Garnett Medley and 11 points from Linkin Ballard.
The Golddiggers, 3-4, are scheduled to visit Douglas on Tuesday, Jan. 12.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.