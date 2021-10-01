Girls’ tennis team falls to RC Central

SPEARFISH — Spearfish fell 5-4 to Rapid City Central in a varsity girls’ tennis dual played Thursday afternoon at the Spearfish High School courts.
“I think they did a good job. They played a lot better than the last time we played Central,” Spearfish head coach Susie Mondloch said. That was a 6-3 setback to the Cobbers in August.
Mondloch added the Spartans’ players have worked on strategy, and that proved beneficial Thursday.
Rebeccah Anglin (Flight 2) and Lindsey Huck (Flight 3) won their respective singles matches for the homestanding Spartans.
Spearfish also picked up victories in two doubles matches. Katie Mondloch and Anglin represented the Spartans in Flight 1. Huck and Ava Iszler competed in Flight 2.
“We were proud of them all,” coach Mondloch said when asked whose performances stood out.
Match-by-match results follow.
Flight 1 singles: Harper Keim (RC Central) defeated Katie Mondloch (Spearfish) 10-9 (7-4 tiebreaker).
Flight 2 singles: Rebecca Anglin (Spearfish) defeated Arianna Doty (RC Central) 10-3.
Flight 3 singles: Lindsey Huck (Spearfish) defeated Mattison Poynter (RC Central) 10-4.
Flight 4 singles: Ester Piniero (RC Central) defeated Ava Iszler (Spearfish) 10-6.
Flight 5 singles: Tyra Saterfield (RC Central) defeated Ella Iszler (Spearfish) 10-5.
Flight 6 singles: Abby McNaboe (RC Central) defeated Laura Frost (Spearfish) 10-4.
Flight 1 doubles: Katie Mondloch-Rebeccah Anglin (Spearfish) defeated Harper Keim-Ester Piniero (RC Central) 10-6.
Flight 2 doubles: Lindsey Huck-Ava Iszler (Spearfish) defeated Arianna Doty-Abby McNaboe (RC Central) 10-9 (7-2 tiebreaker).
Flight 3 doubles: Tyra Saterfield-Emma Raisanen (RC Central) defeated Laura Frost-Ella Iszler (Spearfish) 10-4.
