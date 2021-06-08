Girls state Class A Golf Championships finish Day One

Lead-Deadwood’s Madi Rystrom watched her put go towards the hole on No. 18 at Monday’s opening round of the South Dakota Girl’s Class A State Golf Championship, at the Spearfish Golf Club, in Spearfish. Rystrom shot a 94 and is tied for 18th place. The final round is today. Pioneer photo by Dennis Knuckles

SPEARFISH — The South Dakota High School Class A girls’ golf tournament got underway Monday, in Spearfish.

The tournament ends today.

The team and individual results from the first day follow.

Class A girls’ team standings

1. SF Christian 352

2. Sisseton 375

3. Winner 393

4. Madison 401

Madison

5. Vermillion 404

6. St. Thomas More 405

7. West Central 407

8. Hot Springs    408

Hot Springs

9. Dell Rapids 418

Dell Rapids

10. Chamberlain 433

Chamberlain

11. Elk-Point Jefferson 440

12. Mobridge-Pollock 443

Mobridge-Pollock

13. Custer 513

Class A girls individual standings

T1. Maiya Muller (Beresford) 75

T1. Kelsey Heath (Sisseton) 75

3 . Sydney Tims (SF Christian) 79

4. Rylan Horning (St. Thomas More) 82

T5. Callie Weisbeck (Mobridge-Pollock) 84

T5. Kierra Silk (Sisseton) 84

7. Julia Steffensen (Sioux Valley) 87

8. Olivia Sorlie  (Canton) 88

T9. Rylee Root (Winner) 90

T9. Keva Burshiem (Flandreau) 90

T9. Emily Kandolin (St. Thomas More) 90

T9. Olivia Olson (SF Christian) 90

T13. Alexis Cronk (Chamberlain) 91

T13. Jessi Schroeder (Hot Springs) 91

T13. Cecelia VanDenTop (SF Christian) 91

T16. Jordyn Driscoll (West Central) 92

T16. Kate Dirksen (SF Christian)     92

 T18. Madi Rystrom (Lead-Deadwood) 94

T18. Kensie Mulheron (Vermillion) 94

T18. Allyson Kattke (Hot Springs) 94

86. Reagan Hatling (Belle Fourche) 149

T87. Alex Klocek (Belle Fourche) 150

