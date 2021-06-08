Girls state Class A Golf Championships finish Day One

SPEARFISH — The South Dakota High School Class A girls’ golf tournament got underway Monday, in Spearfish.
The tournament ends today.
The team and individual results from the first day follow.
Class A girls’ team standings
1. SF Christian 352
2. Sisseton 375
3. Winner 393
4. Madison 401
5. Vermillion 404
6. St. Thomas More 405
7. West Central 407
8. Hot Springs 408
9. Dell Rapids 418
10. Chamberlain 433
11. Elk-Point Jefferson 440
12. Mobridge-Pollock 443
13. Custer 513
Class A girls individual standings
T1. Maiya Muller (Beresford) 75
T1. Kelsey Heath (Sisseton) 75
3 . Sydney Tims (SF Christian) 79
4. Rylan Horning (St. Thomas More) 82
T5. Callie Weisbeck (Mobridge-Pollock) 84
T5. Kierra Silk (Sisseton) 84
7. Julia Steffensen (Sioux Valley) 87
8. Olivia Sorlie (Canton) 88
T9. Rylee Root (Winner) 90
T9. Keva Burshiem (Flandreau) 90
T9. Emily Kandolin (St. Thomas More) 90
T9. Olivia Olson (SF Christian) 90
T13. Alexis Cronk (Chamberlain) 91
T13. Jessi Schroeder (Hot Springs) 91
T13. Cecelia VanDenTop (SF Christian) 91
T16. Jordyn Driscoll (West Central) 92
T16. Kate Dirksen (SF Christian) 92
T18. Madi Rystrom (Lead-Deadwood) 94
T18. Kensie Mulheron (Vermillion) 94
T18. Allyson Kattke (Hot Springs) 94
86. Reagan Hatling (Belle Fourche) 149
T87. Alex Klocek (Belle Fourche) 150
