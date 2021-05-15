Girls’ golfers visit Hot Springs

HOT SPRINGS — Girls’ golfers from Lead-Deadwood and Belle Fourche competed at the Hot Springs Invitational, held Thursday at Southern Hills Golf Course.
Lead-Deadwood shot a nine-hole 253 for third place in the team standings.
Madi Rystrom fired a 47 to pace Lead-Deadwood and finish second individually. Delaney Mattson shot a 64 for the Golddiggers, followed by teammates Lexie Schroeder (66), Tilli Katon (76), Gayle Thompson (79), and Alayna Baurenfeind (80).
Belle Fourche’s Chloe Schmoker earned sixth place by carding a 55. Teammate Kaydance Gallagher finished with a 93.
Hot Springs claimed the team title at 198. Sydney Olstad of Hot Springs fired a 43 for medalist honors.
