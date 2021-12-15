Gilbert’s dream of world championship – now a reality

BUFFALO — It was a dream come true for Buffalo native Sawyer Gilbert who left the National Finals Rodeo (NFR) in Las Vegas, Nev., with not only an average win in the Breakaway Roping, but also the coveted Breakaway Roping championship buckle in her hands.
Gilbert, who entered the rodeo in the number 2 spot behind Shelby Boisjoli of Stephenville, Texas, was on a mission to win the average for the rodeo, and if by chance the world title came with it, that was just icing on the cake.
Gilbert, 19, has had a wild year in the breakaway roping scene, winning big rodeos like Cheyenne Frontier Days, the Pendleton Roundup, placing at Rodeo Salinas, and taking the top spot at the Badlands Circuit Finals in Minot, N.D., in October. But none compare to the bright lights of Las Vegas and the National Finals Rodeo.
Gilbert claimed her title by placing a loop over all 10 head during the finals.
She went to work on her good horse named Hollywood when they stepped into the Orleans arena.
Gilbert praised Hollywood, saying she is tough, and that is what she needs to stay competitive.
Even through injury, Hollywood stayed true.
“There’s no cheat to her; she puts me where I need to be every time,” Gilbert said.
Hollywood’s performance at the NFR proved that, performing in eight rounds, and placing in five of the 10 rounds, tying for the win in round six.
Gilbert’s paint horse, Roger, was her “go to” horse for the other two rounds.
Gilbert has been riding Roger since she started her career in breakaway roping.
“He is the horse that made me. He is the reason why I do the things that I do,” she said. “It only felt fitting to give him a chance to make a couple runs. He is always awesome for me.”
While other ropers were struggling, getting frustrated, and having troubles, Gilbert stayed calm.
“One of my favorite parts of roping is that there is no more pressure from one calf to the next. You have to catch them all in order to win,” she said.
Gilbert jumped ahead of Boisjoli in the world standings during the eighth round when Boisjoli missed her calf. That was Gilbert’s opportunity to strike and lock up the title. All she needed to do was her job.
“One of my strengths is that I can always catch,” said Gilbert. “I told myself that all I needed to do was to catch all my calves.”
Gilbert has a cool, calm, and collected aura about her, and that is a definite asset when she enters the arena. It seems that the more pressure put on her, the better she performs.
“I have always set high goals for myself,” said Gilbert. “I take things one calf at a time, one rodeo at a time, and I don’t look too far ahead. I just do my job and rope calves.”
Gilbert beat Boisjoli by a mere $2,200 to claim the title, earning $8,218.23 in the rounds plus an additional $11,313.46 for the average win when she clocked 46.3 on 10 head. She finished the year with a total $71,653.83 ahead of Boisjoli’s $69,456.61.
Joey (Painter) Williams, a Harding County cowgirl who now resides in Volborg, Mont., with her husband Taylor and three children, had a great finals as well, winning three out of 10 rounds and setting a record 1.7-second time.
Williams didn’t go hard all year, but as she started winning a few bigger rodeos, she thought there was a chance to qualify. That’s when her husband and family pushed her and helped her out to get to Vegas.
“It was a fairytale year for me. I started just going to circuit rodeos, but as the year progressed, I realized that I had a chance to make the finals, so I started entering more rodeos,” Williams said. “It all worked out well, and we had a great year with a lot of fun.”
Williams placed in two other rounds, and ended up fifth in the average with a time of 142.3 on eight head.
“We had so much fun. It was pretty high pressure and intense, but we got on a roll and my horse worked so well. She tried her heart out. I am very proud of her,” she said.
Williams said she plans to continue roping and said they will wait and see what happens next season, but hopefully everything works out well and we will see her back at the NFR.
As for Gilbert, she plans to keep going strong. She even went to a jackpot roping that night after winning the title in Vegas.
From the little girl in the black hat on a big paint horse to the world breakaway champion, Gilbert has come a long way.
“It was my dream before it was even possible for breakaway ropers,” she said, “To win the average and the world title. Obviously, coming into this, I wanted to win the world for sure because it’s the coveted gold buckle, but to win the average to get me to that world title is even more special.
Gilbert added, “When I got to the 10th round, I didn’t even need to win the round; I just needed to catch my 10th round calf. When they said ‘average champ’ I was like, ‘perfect’ - I expected that. I still knew that it was close. Shelby and I have been back and forth all year, counting cents and pennies. To get the world title is awesome.”
Gilbert said, “Next year, I’m going to approach it like the last year. I’m going to be smarter for it. I’m going to have people in my corner that are really in my corner. I’m going to do the traveling a little different. I want to go to more.”
Due to there being no average title awarded during last year’s championship, Gilbert has the lone distinction of being the inaugural average champion for the NFR: a title she holds dear.
She credits her family with her success and their constant support throughout everything.
Gilbert will continue to haul her sorrel horse Hollywood, as well as Roger, Big Enough who is owned by her brother Grey, and a young horse she is working on this season.
Gilbert said she is excited and ready to rope.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.