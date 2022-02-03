Gifford and Williams named BH Gold Swimmers of the Week

SPEARFISH — Samuel Gifford and Zeegan Williams were named Black Hills Gold Swimmers of the Week, on Jan. 11.
Gifford is the 15-year-old son of Amanda Gifford, and has been swimming for four years.
Gifford had an awesome meet in Deadwood. Jan. 7-9, and competed in three hard events for the first time, the mile; 400 IM; and 200 fly.
Gifford is a freshman and attends Prism Academy, where his favorite subject is algebra.
When he’s not swimming or in school he enjoys hiking, camping, or anything outside.
Zeegan Williams is the seven-year-old son of Amy and Scott Williams.
Following his sister Zaylee onto the team he has been swimming for less than a year, but already has a few state qualifying times.
William’s favorite stroke is freestyle, and he likes swimming because it is hard.
Coach Kelsi announced him as swimmer of the week saying she was impressed how Williams gets to his events at meets and at practice knows what he’s supposed to be doing and works hard at it.
Williams likes to play video games in his spare time.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.