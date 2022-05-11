Giffin earning top spots in the SD track rankings

BELLE FOURCHE — Belle Fourche’s Aiden Giffin is meeting numerous lofty goals as the high school track season progresses.
The Broncs’ senior boasts the state’s best marks in the class A boys’ long jump (23 feet 0 inches) and the 100-meter dash (10.96 seconds). Both are also Belle Fourche school records.
Giffin has also recorded a 22.60-second time in the 200 dash for second, and 53.31 seconds for sixth place statewide in the 400 dash.
“Definitely, a goal for me before the season even started was to be really ranked up there,” Giffin said. He added he wants to compete to keep those high spots.
Giffin said one of his biggest goals for this season was to reach 23 feet in the long jump. He also wanted to finish the 100-meter dash in faster than 11 seconds.
The 2021 state A meet ended with Giffin placing in four events. He finished second in the 100-meter dash, fourth in the long jump, seventh in the 200 dash, and was part of the fifth-place 4x100 relay.
“Not placing as high as I wanted to last year, with some things going on, really drove me to get on that podium this year and place higher than I did,” Giffin said in describing his motivation for 2022. He added hamstring problems were part of that meet for him.
Preparation for previous seasons centered on perfecting the fundamentals and putting himself in the best possible physical condition.
“This season, it’s more technical things, just getting things ready and staying ready for the meets that come up,” Giffin said. He wants to make sure he is physically ready for this year’s events.
Giffin does not really think about what he has accomplished so far.
“I just kind of go out there and have fun. I like what I do,” he said.
Other goals include defending his Region 8A titles in the 100-meter dash and long jump events from last season.
