GFP Selling Crypto

OPINION — In my job as a debate coach, I have been researching crypto currency with the bright kids on the team.
After months of study, I am more hesitant than before to advocate one “currency” over another although I’m better prepared to personally avoid their temptation.
Warren Buffet, whose opinion I greatly respect claims, “It draws in a lot of charlatans. It’s something where people who are of less than stellar character see an opportunity to clip people who are trying to get rich because their neighbor’s getting rich.”
Crypto has had very few offerings that survive their first year although thousands have been created.
Buffet feels sorry for folks who buy into the hype, because people get their hopes up that something like that is going to change their lives.
Watching online discussions that revolve around big-game preference points reminds me of the folks who barter with crypto.
The Game, Fish, and Parks (GF&P) sells preference points for big game hunts.
Big Horn sheep, elk, deer, antelope, and mountain goats all have a system in place where your odds can be increased if you spread the fairy dust called preference deep enough upon your application.
Maybe?
Each season the hunters with the most points have their names added into the hat with increasing frequency.
Yet each year, many at the top of the list, who have paid the most money and applied for the longest time, are not drawn while others with far fewer points receive notice that they have won the lottery.
Everyone understands that the odds guarantee no hunter a license, just a chance. Yet there are those who grow increasingly bitter each year that their preference points total climbs without being drawn.
To the angry few, it seems that hunters who succeed before them deserve to be attacked.
The preference points cost real money, but they can’t be touched nor sold.
No one has ever gathered up their hoard of points to have them appraised and they can’t be exchanged for real currency or left in an inheritance to grandchildren or spouses.
For those sitting on a mountain of big game preference points, the entire charade must become maddening.
I recently watched the worst come out of a few online trolls who attacked a family who tried to solve the problem.
The young father wrote a proposal that mirrored current Game and Fish policy on deer hunting where hunters are forced to choose only two hunts on their initial draw.
This policy provides new opportunities for additional hunters who might not have drawn a buck tag at all while others draw several.
As it stands, elk hunters can apply for five or six licenses at a time, but only take one if drawn.
Some hunters apply for all of the tags, flooding the pools and providing revenue for the department.
By limiting these hunters to two choices, it would mathematically improve the drawing chances for all.
The GFP, in a regrettable move designed to discourage hunters from making proposals, published the family’s contact information and phone number.
The family received threats from an angry few who saw their hoard of crypto big-game points being threatened.
The cowards used anonymous phone lines to call, curse, and threaten the family in their home if the proposal went through and any of their years of crypto points were consolidated or vanished.
I was not surprised by the attack.
No good deed goes unpunished.
Especially for those few among us who are mathematicians.
No one wants to be faced with the reality that all of their points might become worthless as they grow feeble or if there is a change in GFP policy.
Buffet and I caution against getting your hopes up.
Preference points are fairy dust and no matter how much you sprinkle, there are zero guarantees.
Mountain lion season has begun, and several have been taken.
There is no draw, yet less than two percent of hunters bag a cat.
But I know exactly how to increase those odds.
The Speirs family has owned and operated Crow Creek Wildlife Management Service since 1996
