Gary Lee inducted into Wyoming HOF

CASPER, Wyo. — Former Spearfish High School assistant principal/activities director Gary Lee earned induction into the Wyoming Coaches Hall of Fame last week.
Lee’s induction occurred at the Wyoming Coaches Association Hall of Fame banquet. He graduated from Spearfish High School in 1971 and served as the school’s assistant principal/activities director from 1995 to 2000.
He felt honored by his induction but did not enter the profession for individual awards.
“I coached because I loved the sport and wanted to teach young student-athletes about the game, commitment, sacrifice, and becoming the best person they can be in life and sport,” Lee said.
Lee said he taught the sport to become part of a student-athlete’s life while creating a balance.
“Athletics is just a part of growing up and is not all time-consuming,” Lee said. He added family, friends, classmates, teammates, school, and social life are critical to developing healthy lifestyles for the student-athlete.
“It isn’t always about winning but how you competed and can walk away saying you were prepared and did your best,” Lee said.
Lee’s coaching career began in Dupree, S.D., where he coached boys’ basketball, girls’ basketball, and girls’ track. The Tiger boys captured back-to-back conference titles, with the girls’ team winning their first-ever district tournament games and placing second.
A move to 1980 brought Lee to Riverton, Wyo. He was the head girls’ basketball, head boys’ golf, head girls’ golf, and assistant football coach.
Lee coached two national high school All-Americans along with numerous All-Conference, All-Regional, and All-State girls’ basketball players.
Riverton girls’ basketball teams earned four regional championships and qualified for the state 4A tournament 10 straight years. These included second- and third-place finishes.
The squad forged a cumulative 46-1 record — including a 24-0 mark in 1984 — while winning consecutive state titles.
Lee received three Wyoming Coaches Association (WCA) Coach of the Year awards and was a Region 7 nominee for the National High School Girls’ Basketball Coach of the Year.
His Riverton teams forged a 185-76 record over 11 seasons. He was a co-coach of the first WCA All-Star Game representing the North squad.
Lee later served as activities director, boys’ golf coach, and girls’ golf coach at Torrington, Wyo. Those teams earned consecutive 3A East Conference championships and placed second at state in consecutive seasons.
He coached for 29 years and forged a cumulative basketball record of 240-123. Lee currently resides in Loveland, Colo.
Lee most fondly remembers the program’s overall success and longevity he developed from teaching and coaching.
“Our middle school and high school programs were all about teaching fundamentals, teamwork, and being a good citizen and student-athlete,” Lee said.
