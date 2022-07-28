Gary Lee inducted into Wyoming HOF

Spearfish native Gary Lee was inducted into the Wyoming Coaches Hall of Fame. He displays a plaque listing his teams’ accomplishments over his 29-year career.

 Photo courtesy of Peggy Junek

CASPER, Wyo. — Former Spearfish High School assistant principal/activities director Gary Lee earned induction into the Wyoming Coaches Hall of Fame last week.

Lee’s induction occurred at the Wyoming Coaches Association Hall of Fame banquet. He graduated from Spearfish High School in 1971 and served as the school’s assistant principal/activities director from 1995 to 2000.

