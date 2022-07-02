Garrett Hale balances family and roping

BELLE FOURCHE — Fatherhood provides plenty of motivation when Snyder, Texas, resident Garrett Hale enters the steer roping arena.
Hale and his wife Fallon are the parents of a 5-month-old daughter named Macklynn. Garrett said Macklynn inspires him to set a good example for the younger ropers.
He returned to an area he loves, the Black Hills, and turned in a 9.0-second time to win the second go-round Friday afternoon. Hale said he could not have drawn a better steer, and he and the horse worked really well together.
Family obligations, naturally, have prompted Hale to switch his focus.
Fallon Hale is barrel racing in Utah. Garrett said he is bypassing some events to help her drive and attend rodeos, as Fallon’s mother needs to fly home.
Priorities have taken a 180-degree turn since Macklynn’s birth, but he takes that in stride.
“This is the best thing that’s ever happened to me, by far,” Hale said. “I’m not a priority anymore; they are.”
Hale, 30, has competed in steer roping since 2011. He grew up around horses and cattle, saying a person has to love it to do it.
“The best memories are just being around these guys,” Hale said. “They’re the best group of guys to be around; they help you.”
Steer roping does not have as many events, which means plenty of down time.
“We get to go see what, like, the Black Hills has to offer,” Hale said. “We get to go spend money in the town; that’s fun.”
Travel and high diesel prices post the biggest challenges for Hale. He cited trying to stay well-rested while there are so many rodeos scheduled.
Steer roping is a funny event, according to Hale. “Once it clicks, it clicks: kind of with anything.
“And then, you start winning. I made the short round the first year I tripped at Pendleton, and that was probably the most excited I’ve ever been.”
Goals include being as smooth as possible with no mistakes. He tries to find something wrong on each run and fix that for the next time.
Hale regards the Roundup as his favorite rodeo and said he loves the Black Hills and Deadwood.
“The scenery and weather are outstanding,” Hale said. “The people here are probably some of the nicest people I’ve ever met.”
Hale likes to stay by himself the day of a competition, focusing on what he needs to do.
“I try to take care of my horse first. He takes care of me,” he said. “That’s my first goal when I get ready for the day.”
Hale has placed second twice at the Days of ’76. He said he has turned in two or three of his fastest runs in Belle Fourche.
His upcoming schedule includes stops in Wall, Sheridan, Wyo., Cheyenne, Wyo., and Deadwood. That is part of a plan to attend 10 to 12 more events this season.
Steer roping has changed a lot in the time Hale has competed.
He recalled no standalone events were available when he started. That has grown to four or five having $10,000 purses.
Hale was one of the youngest steer ropers when he started. That included being the new one for five or six years.
“Now, in the last two years, there are a lot of young, new guys coming in,” Hale said.
He credits increased financial involvement for the event’s growth. Hale said obtaining money marks the hardest thing to do when it comes to putting on a rodeo.
Hale thanked the rodeo committees in Belle Fourche, Deadwood, and other Black Hills events for their efforts.
