Gage McSpadden ‘Sheriff’ Memorial 5k Race/3k Walk is Saturday

SPEARFISH — The 6th Gage McSpadden “Sheriff” Memorial 5k Race/3k Walk Will be held Saturday in Spearfish City Park.
The race is held in honor of McSpadden, from Rawlins, Wyo., a former Black Hills State University cross country runner who was killed when he was struck by lightning during a storm, while he was playing disc golf at the Spearfish Canyon Disc Golf Course, in Spearfish.
Registration is from 6-7:15 a.m.
All proceeds from the race will go to the Gage McSpadden Memorial Scholarship Fund.
T-Shirts will be given to the top three individuals and to the overall male and female winners.
The Kids 1K starts at 7:30 a.m. All participants will receive a coupon for a free Leones’ Creamery kids scoop.
The 3K/5K will start after the Kids 1K.
The start and finish are across from the pavilion in Spearfish City Park.
The race/walk is through the city park to the Canyon and back on the bike/jogging path.
Registration forms can be found online at BHSUathletics.com, or they can be picked up at the information desk in the Donald E. Young Sports and Fitness Center, or you can register on race day.
Completed registration can be left at the information desk in the Young Center, or turned in on race day .
Payments can be made to Yellow Jacket Foundation.
For more information contact Aaron Schone at Aaron.Schone@yellowjackets.bhsu.edu, or at 642-6486.
Schone, currently a graduate assistant for the Black Hills State cross country team, was a teammate of McSpadden’s.
Schonesaid the endowment scholarship at Black Hills State in McSpadden’s name, which was initially $10,000, continues to grow.
“His endowment scholarship is now over $70,000, which is crazy. That money goes on top of scholarships already given so that means there are kids that are immediately getting more money,” Schone said. “It’s great to have people who didn’t know Gage as well as we did, doing so much to get that started.
Schone said Dennis Newell, the coach at the University of Mary, and an athlete of former Yellow Jackets cross country coach Scott Walkinshaw helped forefront a lot of getting the endowment started.
“It does take a lot of money upfront to get it started, and coach Walkinshaw was telling me they had the money within 24 hours, which was faster than any other endowment here on campus,” Schone said.
Schone shared his memory of McSpadden.
“Him being the upperclassman, he was definitely laying down the law, and tried to get us to be good leaders and leading by example,” said Schoen. “Even the year he red-shirted before he passed away, he still came down to our regional meet, He was probably the loudest guy on the course yelling at you telling you to make sure to beat the rivals, make sure you fight the hill, make sure you fight the straight away.
“The biggest thing I would want people to know about Gage is that he’s a supporter. He made sure you were listening to him and he was doing his best to motivate you to be the best you could be with running.”
In 2015, after McSpadden’s untimely death, the Black Hills State cross country men’s team qualified as a team for nationals.
“That was awesome. It was kind of tough, but sometimes you learn a lot through tribulations like that. It is so awful that Gage had to lose his life, but I think the impact it had on us as athletes and people was tremendous,” said Schone. “That was a part of it, being able to work harder because we have more of a reason to train a little better in the summer and work better as a team.”
McSpadden’s memory continues to live on the campus of Black Hills State University
There is still a bench out in front of the Donald E. Young Center, that has McSpadden’s name plate on there.
There is also a tree at the northwest end of the Lyle Hare Stadium football field, on the corner.
“It continues to grow. It’s going to be about 25 feet tall. It’s a huge tree,” Schone said.
If you would like to donate to the Gage McSpadden Memorial Scholarship Fund you can do it through the Yellow Jacket Foundation and contact Thayer Trenhaile or Steve Meeker at www.bhsuyellowjacketfoundation.org, or call 642-6385.
