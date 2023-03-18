SPEARFISH — Spearfish resident Perry Jewett’s life changed when he recently completed the Iditarod Trail Invitational in Alaska.

Jewett needed 5 days, 8 hours, and 32 minutes to complete the 350-mile race along the Iditarod Trail not by dog sled, but on his fat bike. He started Feb. 26 at Knik Lake near Wasilla and ended at McGrath in 13th place.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.