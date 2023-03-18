From temperatures well below zero, to forty mile an hour winds and the famed northern lights, pictured above, Perry Jewett had a life-changing trip to Alaska where he compete in the 350-mile Iditarod Trail Invitational. Photos courtesy of Perry Jewett
SPEARFISH — Spearfish resident Perry Jewett’s life changed when he recently completed the Iditarod Trail Invitational in Alaska.
Jewett needed 5 days, 8 hours, and 32 minutes to complete the 350-mile race along the Iditarod Trail not by dog sled, but on his fat bike. He started Feb. 26 at Knik Lake near Wasilla and ended at McGrath in 13th place.
“I was there to finish,” said Jewett, who competed in this event for the first time. “I hoped for five to six days, so I fell right on it (his time target).”
Jewett said this experience really empowered him.
“Just to be there and know you have the capabilities, and the smarts,” Jewett said. He heard many stories about the experience’s difficulty and said he was able to handle everything safely and comfortably.
Jewett also visited a different land and viewed the historic Alaska Trail. He said he now feels more confident about traveling and cycling in the Arctic.
Seeing Alaska, competing in the race, meeting the hardy and friendly residents, and viewing the trail’s remoteness and beauty were some of the life-changing aspects for Jewett.
This is a National Historical Trail and likely the only one over snow. Jewett said the trail is really there only because of the Iditarod and the people keeping it open during the winter.
Local residents also use certain portions of this trail.
The dream of participating in this race began more than 10 years ago for Jewett. He competed in a 125-mile Idaho race at that time and realized he had the capability to race in Alaska.
Jewett started to research, test gear, and hope to achieve the feat. He signed up a year ago and engaged in intensive training for at least six months to prepare for this ride.
Research included learning about the checkpoints, finding where racers could replenish supplies, studying the route, and learning the rivers’ location. Elevation changes totaled roughly 11,000 feet.
Jewett said more than 40% of riders beginning the race were not able to finish. He added that roughly 100 riders left the starting line.
Temperatures in the mid-20s greeted riders at the 2 p.m. start, with a big moose near the start. Skies darkened a few hours later, with temperatures dipping to minus 30 to minus 40 degrees that night. “There was one day with 40-mile-an-hour winds as we were going over the highest path,” Jewett said, adding that snow was blowing in to the trail.
He added those conditions required the use of goggles, full-faced cover, and some pushing of the bike.
“We had all of the elements that Mother Nature can throw at you, to some degree,” Jewett said.
Those included plentiful views of the famed Northern Lights.
Jewett said the remoteness of McGrath surprised him, even after studying the path.
Racers were allowed to send out two drop bags lighter than 5 pounds apiece to carry provisions like food and hand warmers.
Jewett sent one of those bags to mile 125 at Finger Lake and mile 200 at Rohn.
Jewett carried 4,000 food calories from the starting line.
Other supplies included up to 140 ounces of water in a hot thermos, a sleeping bag and special sack to place over the top, and an item to melt snow if needed.
Only once did Jewett have to sleep outside under the stars, and this was at a checkpoint. Six checkpoints were stationed every 25 to 75 miles along the route.
“I thought I would sleep better, so I slept outside instead of on straw bales inside this (structure) with eight other competitors,” Jewett said.
It snowed that night, with temperatures of minus 10 degrees the next morning.
“I was real fortunate; my bike ran really well,” Jewett said.
He needed to frequently change tire pressures to adjust to course conditions and temperature changes.
“On a fat bike, you use around 5 or 6 pounds of air for a good day,” Jewett said. “So, 1 or 2 pounds makes a big difference.”
He said this affects the way the bike handles.
Jewett uses a 2018 titanium bike that is outrigged for activity of this type.
He may install items like a handlebar mount, and the bike weighs 65 pounds when loaded.
“It was well worth the effort to get there,” Jewett said. “I feel very fortunate to have the time, and the friends and family to support it.”
Jewett’s future plans include returning to the local circuit. They include participating in different gravel rides outside Spearfish as the snow melts and trails dry.
“I would like to go back, so I’m starting a second job so I can have my Alaska fund,” Jewett said.
