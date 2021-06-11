Freestyle motocross to be part of entertainment at Black Hills Roundup

BELLE FOURCHE — Horsepower of another kind will roar into Belle Fourche for the Black Hills Roundup June 30-July 4.
Meet the Cowboy Kenny Steel Rodeo Tour, featuring freestyle motocross riders Kenny Bartram and Anthony Murray!
Kenny and Anthony will thrill crowds with their freestyle motocross!
While they’re seventy feet in the air, they’ll do crazy motocross stunts like the lazy boy, the Superman seat grab, the cliff hanger, the whip, and the kiss of death.
And it’s all done four stories in the sky!
The men are champions in the freestyle dirt bike world.
Bartram is a seven-time world champion and has won four gold medals: two of them at X-Games and two at Gravity games plus two silver and four bronze, between 1999 and 2006.
Murray has qualified for the Nitro World games and finished in the top five in the X-Games.
Bartram says the adrenaline rush in freestyle motocross is similar to riding a bull. He rode a bull ten years ago for a reality TV show, so he’s experienced the feeling
“When you’re in the chute, tying your hand in, there’s a lot of things going through your mind, like what’s going to happen? Will the bull go left or right? The same things are going through your mind in a jump, like is my body in the right position?”
There’s also a point in both freestyle and bull riding where there’s no going back. “And there’s a commitment point, when they open the chute or you’re jumping (a dirt bike) and you can’t back out, and all the fear goes away and you’re just dealing with what you have.”
There is one big difference between bull riding and freestyle motocross, however.
“Motocross landings are much better than bull riding landings, because my bike isn’t chasing me across the arena,” he laughed.
At the end of each show, they have a special trick for the crowd. “If the crowd gets good and loud, we might get upside down with the elusive backflip that everybody wants to see.”
This is the second time Cowboy Kenny and the Steel Rodeo tour has performed at the Black Hills Roundup.
They will perform during each of the PRCA rodeo performances July 1-4.
The Black Hills Roundup kicks off June 30 with a ranch rodeo at 7 pm. It continues with a performance at 7 pm on July 1-3 and a 3 pm performance on July 4. Family night is July 1; July 2 is Chutes for Charity night, and July 3 is Tough Enough to Wear Pink night. July 4 is Military and First Responders Day.
General admission tickets are $15 for children 12 and under and $24 for adults. Reserved seating tickets $29-$34. They can be purchased online and at the gate.
For the ranch rodeo on June 30, tickets are $15 for children ages 12 and under and general admission tickets are $20.
For more information, visit the website at BlackHillsRoundup.com or call the Black Hills Roundup Office at the Tri-State Museum and Visitor Center at 415 Fifth Avenue, Belle Fourche, S.D. (605) 723-2010.
