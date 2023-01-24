SPEARFISH — A 10-3 scoring edge over the final five minutes enabled Spearfish to defeat Red Cloud 56-46 in Friday’s varsity boys’ basketball game at the Spearfish High School gym.
“We did execute and do things really well,” Spartans’ head coach Ben Schultz said. “But what I envisioned is us making those free throws at the end.”
Schultz added Spearfish got to the free throw line like it wanted to do but missed five or six free throws.
“We’re executing at a much higher rate,” Schultz said of that success in getting to the line. “When we set good screens, good things happen.”
The home standing Spartans led 17-14 when the first period ended. A 12-8 scoring edge in the second quarter gave Red Cloud a 26-25 halftime lead.
Spearfish edged ahead 39-37 after three quarters and led 46-43 before a final run featuring two field goals and five free throws.
Red Cloud received 14 points from Adriano Rama and 10 from Haedyn Hass. The Crusaders fell to 8-3 on the season.
Schultz said Red Cloud is a fast team that excels on offensive rebounds. He added the players are also really skilled in getting to the basket.
Dylon Doren scored 21 points to lead three Spearfish players in double figures.
Antonio Serrano chipped in with 18 points, and Seth Hamilton contributed 10 points as the Spartans moved to 3-4.
Offensive execution has shown quite a bit of improvement for Spearfish in recent days, according to Schultz.
“We kind of kept some good energy and passed the ball around pretty good,” Doren said in describing the Spartans’ performance. “We played as a team throughout the whole game.”
Doren said he simply plays the game and does not really look for much on the court. “Whatever happens, happens,” he added.
This is the first varsity campaign for Doren, who is in the sophomore class. Offseason training helped Doren’s preparation, and he said he has a good relationship with Schultz.
“Everybody’s pretty much got their own roles,” Doren said. He described his role as helping the squad keep a good attitude and encouraging teammates when things are not going well. Season highlights for Doren include winning games and playing as a team.
Spearfish scoring: Dylon Doren 21, Antonio Serrano 18, Seth Hamilton 10, Carter Lyon 3, Smith Funke 2, Bennett Kortan 2. Totals 19 field goals, 13 of 21 from the free throw line, 56 points.
Red Cloud scoring: Adriano Rama 14, Haedyn Hass 10, Gabriel Brooks 8, Monty Montileaux 5, Josiah Cottier 5, Jules Ecoffey 2, Nick Zuniga 2. Totals 16 field goals, nine of 13 from the free throw line, 46 points.
Field goal percentages: Spearfish 37 (19-51), Red Cloud 29 (16-54)
Three-point field goals: Spearfish 5 (Doren 3, Serrano 2), Red Cloud 5 (Hass 3, Rama 2)
Rebounds: Spearfish 39 (Hamilton 9), Red Cloud 35 (Brooks 11)
Turnovers: Spearfish 7, Red Cloud 12
Total fouls: Spearfish 15, Red Cloud 20
Fouled out: Red Cloud, Brooks
Spearfish is scheduled to host St. Thomas More today.
Schultz said the Cavaliers are very skilled and fundamentally sound. He added they play hard defense and went on to say the Spartans cannot afford to miss assignments in their defense.
All nominations are voted online by the readers.
Only one vote per IP address is recorded during the polling period.
Poll closes at Noon Thursday and the winner will be announced in Friday's print edition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.