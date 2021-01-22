Fourth quarter sparks Belle Fourche boys

BELLE FOURCHE — A 19-4 scoring edge in the fourth quarter propelled the Belle Fourche varsity boys' basketball team past Hot Springs 50-34 Friday evening at Edwin Petranek Armory.
"We made a few changes in our rotation," said Broncs' head coach Clay Pottorff, whose team extended a 31-30 edge going into the decisive frame. "Gabe Heck started playing a few more minutes, and he was a difference-maker tonight. He was everywhere."
Hot Springs led 11-9 after the first quarter and opened a 20-11 advantage in the second period. Lan Fuhrer (inside basket) and Heck (3-point field goal and inside basket) brought Belle Fourche within 20-18 at halftime.
The visiting Bison moved ahead 24-20 on Braden Gill's inside basket. Brextin Garza, Aiden Giffin, and Fuhrer combined for seven points as Belle Fourche claimed a 27-24 advantage.
Hot Springs forged a 30-30 tie late in the period. Anthony Budmayr's free throw gave the Broncs a 31-30 edge at the break.
Belle Fourche used an 8-0 run to open the fourth period, with Giffin's basket extending the lead to 39-30.
The Bison stayed within 42-34 in the fourth period on a Wrider Allison basket. Belle Fourche notched the final eight points to seal the win.
"We got a bunch of stops in that second half," Pottorff said. "We boxed out and rebounded really well, and that leads to good offense."
Heck's 10-point effort enabled him to top Belle Fourche's scoring charts. Giffin chipped in with nine points.
Hot Springs received nine points from Camron Maciejewski and eight points from Grill.
Belle Fourche is scheduled to visit Bowman County, N.D., on Saturday, Jan. 23.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.