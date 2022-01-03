Fourth quarter dooms Spartans, lead to 71-63 loss to Bison

SPEARFISH — A 33-14 scoring deficit in the fourth quarter harmed Spearfish in a 71-63 varsity boys’ basketball loss to Hot Springs, Thursday night, at the Spearfish High School gym.
“One careless mistake against their (Hot Springs’) trap led to one, two, and three,” Spearfish head coach Erik Skoglund said in describing the fourth quarter’s early stages.
The home standing Spartans led 51-40 with seven and a half minutes left, but Hot Springs used a 15-0 run to take a 55-51 lead.
“Our guys were in the correct positions; we just didn’t execute,” Skoglund said.
Ryan Heinert connected on short-range shots as Spearfish forged 55-55 and 57-57 ties. Hot Springs went on a 5-2 run; Cameron Maciejewski’s inside basket put the Bison ahead 62-59.
An Antonio Serrano free throw brought the Spartans within 62-60.
Preston Iverson scored a free throw for Hot Springs, and Heinert connected from 3-point range with 23 seconds left as Spearfish forged a 63-63 tie. Hot Springs scored the final eight points for the final margin.
“This one is such a tough pill to swallow when we missed 11 free throws in the first half, and one in the second half,” Skoglund said.
Spearfish finished 11 of 23 from the charity stripe.
Hot Springs led 14-11 after the first period.
A 20-12 scoring edge in the second frame put Spearfish up 31-26.
The Spartans enjoyed a 49-38 after three quarters.
“It was play our game,” Skoglund said in describing Spearfish’s early success. “Ball movement leads from good shots to great shots, and us getting to the rim.”
Heinert netted 15 points to pace Spearfish (2-3). Rylan Palmer and Serrano scored 11 points each.
Hot Springs (4-0) received double-figure scoring from four players, with Braden Gill netting 25.
Spearfish scoring: Ryan Heinert 15, Rylan Palmer 11, Antonio Serrano 11, Smith Funke 8, Seth Hamilton 7, Brayden Delahoyde 5, Trey Wood 3, Carter Lyon 2, Ty Sieber 1. Totals 24 field goals, 11 of 23 from the free throw line, 63 points.
Hot Springs scoring: Braden Grill 25, Cameron Maciejewski 16, Preston Iverson 15, Matt Close 12, Will Gilbertson 3. Totals 26 field goals, 15 of 29 from the free throw line, 71 points.
Field goal percentages: Spearfish 48 (24-50), Hot Springs 50 (26-52)
Three-point field goals: Spearfish 4 (Heinert 2, Wood 1, Palmer 1), Hot Springs 4 (Iverson 3, Close 1)
Rebounds: Spearfish 37 (Delahoyde and Heinert 6 each), Hot Springs 31 (Grill 4)
Turnovers: Spearfish 26, Hot Springs 15
Total fouls: Spearfish 26, Hot Springs 20
Fouled out: Spearfish, Hamilton
Spearfish will visit Rapid City Stevens on Tuesday, Jan. 4.
