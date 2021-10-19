Four area soccer players named to all-state team

SIOUX FALLS — The South Dakota High School Soccer Coaches Association’s 2021 All-State teams were announced Saturday.
Spearfish’s Yohannes Petersen was named to the boys’ Class AA second team all-state team, while Brooke Peotter was named to the girls’ Class AA second team all-state team,
Belle Fourche’s Hunter Cherveny and Tristin Hendricks were named to the Class A second team all-state.
The entire 2021 SDHSSCA All-state soccer teams follow
CLASS AA BOYS
First Team: Jaxson Fiechtner, Watertown; Evan Beier, O’Gorman; Harrison Dubisar, Sioux Falls Washington; Trey Bradley and Zack Williams, Rapid City Stevens; Marcos Ramos Garcia, Aberdeen Central; Andrew Hirsch, Sioux Falls Jefferson; Cole Peterson, Pierre; Ayden Spicer, Brandon Valley; Landin Winter, Rapid City Central; and Ethan Yasat, Yankton.
Second Teamz: Alex Bittner, Sioux Falls Washington; Garret Boll, Sioux Falls Jefferson; Ryan Gaughn, Rapid City Stevens; Sekou Gogue, Aberdeen Central; Gavin Groos, Sioux Falls Roosevelt; Jacob Kirschner and Zach Loest, Yankton; James Park, Brookings; Yohannes Petersen, Spearfish; Gabe Ripperda, O’Gorman and Ryan Schock, Sioux Falls Lincoln.
CLASS AA GIRLS
First Team: Katelyn Hanson, Watertown; Kylea Becker, Rapid City Central; Libby Castelli, O’Gorman; Soraya Espino, Sioux Falls Roosevelt; Morgan Fiedler and Taryn Hettich, Aberdeen Central; Bresha Keegan and Breanna Reagan, Rapid City Stevens; Mia Muellenmeister, Mitchell; Avery Nelson, Sioux Falls Lincoln and Tyreese Zacher, Brandon Valley.
Second Team: Maddix Archer, Brookings; Shea Ellender and Morgan Yost, Rapid City Stevens; Sydney Hage, Harrisburg; Keyera Harmon, Rapid City Central; Emma Kirlin, Brandon Valley; Brooke Peotter, Spearfish; Deshani Peters, Aberdeen Central; Cora Schurman, Yankton; Mariah Siem, Sioux Falls Lincoln and Katie Spicer, Sioux Falls Roosevelt.
CLASS A BOYS: Matt Bird, Eli Gillet and Tyson Reitsma, Sioux Falls Christian; Hunter Cherveny and Tristin Hendricks, Belle Fourche; Ryan Del Monaco, Ean Minnaert and Alex Pies, Tea Area; Hari Kadarkaraisamy, Vermillion; and Aaron Nelson and Tom Solono, St. Thomas More.
CLASS A GIRLS: Grace Bass and Rylee Rosenquist, Dakota Valley; Megan Brady, Vermillion; Brooke Deckert and Aftyn Murray, Tea Area; Campbell Fischer, Rylee Haldeman and Lily Sidel, West Central; Moriah Harrison and Sydney Shock, Sioux Falls Christian; and Riley Leicht, Groton Area.
