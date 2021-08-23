SPEARFISH — Kendra Mack of Windsor, Colo., needed only one attempt to qualify for the legendary Boston Marathon if it is held this year.
The former Black Hills State University runner turned in a time of 3 hours, 19 minutes and 14 seconds to win the women’s title at the Leading Ladies Marathon held Sunday in Spearfish.
She needed a 3:35 time in her age group (female 35-39) to qualify for Boston — and did so in her first-ever full marathon.
Mack, 37, said she wanted to meet that qualifying standard. She added she did not expect to surpass 3 hours 20 minutes for the 26.2-mile course.
“I saw my friends run this course last year. I was like, ‘I want to run that next year,’” Mack said. She estimates she has run roughly 3,000 miles since last August in preparation for this event.
Mack worked her training schedule around work as a nurse, her three children’s sports activities, and weather.
She agreed the training schedule was intense. “If they’d have a baseball tournament, I’d be getting up at like 4 a.m. to get my 20-miler in before the tournament,” she said.
Mack works as a nurse and said that training also helped her relieve stress from masks, gowns, and everything else associated with COVID-19.
The course environment especially stood out for Mack on Sunday.
“Running down the Canyon right next to the water, great trees: it was nice, cool weather,” Mack said. “It was just a great environment.”
Cheering fans also appealed to Mack, who said they were stationed every couple of miles. “It was a great turnout to keep supporting us,” she added.
She said she was nervous just before the 6 a.m. start, as she had never run that far at one time. The hope was to finish.
How about at mile 24 up until the end?
“That was the hardest thing I’ve ever done in my life,” Mack said. “I wanted to walk (instead of run) so bad; even my hands were tingling.” She only wanted to reach the finish line at that stage.
Completing the race provided the greatest satisfaction for Mack. She agreed her high placing was the topper.
Mack’s previous racing experience included 5- and 10-kilometer events, with a couple of 13.1-mile half marathons included. She ran 400- and 800-meter distances while on the Yellow Jacket women’s track team as Kendra Karst.
Training for a marathon is markedly different from doing so for the shorter races. Mack talked about what she did for the marathon training.
“Going out for three-hour training runs by yourself: you get bored. You have to keep your mind occupied and keep trudging along,” Mack said.
Boston will be brand new for Mack, who also looks forward to having fun with her family.
The 125th Boston Marathon is scheduled for Oct. 11. Mack said her training will largely be a continuation of what she has done now.
Mark Ryan of Edwards, Colo., emerged as the winner in the full marathon at 3 hours, 4 minutes and 10 seconds.
Jamie Steidl of Fargo, N.D., claimed the half-marathon title in 1 hour, 23 minutes and 45 seconds. Spearfish’s Jamie VanDeest was the women’s champion (and third overall) in 1:32.26.
Visit the andersonraces.com website for full results.
