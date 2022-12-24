FORT WORTH, Texas — Sturgis Brown High School’s Jackson and Kashton Ford competed for the first time at the World Champions Rodeo Alliance (WCRA) Christmas Championship Rodeo Dec. 14-17, in Fort Worth, Texas.
Jackson ended up in fifth-place in saddle bronc, and Kashton also took fifth-place honors bareback riding.
Jackson, a senior, l just had his 18th birthday, and he said his first saddle bronc ride was on a horse named ‘Scarlett from Hell’ and he scored 85 points, which advanced him to the Saturday round.
His second ride scored a 58 points in the finals.
“I ended up in fifth place, it wasn’t as well as I wanted to do but it was alright because we were going against some pro guys,” said Ford. “I was hoping to score an 86 points on the first ride for my birthday, and ended up with an 85 so that was a great birthday present.”
Kashton, a 16-year old from Sturgis, said he scored 78 points on ‘Quality Unhidden’ in the bareback bronc riding competition, and that was good enough to advance to Saturdays Showdown Round.
In the Showdown Round he scored 78.5 points on ‘Night Star’, and ended up in fifth-place overall.
Jackson said he just told himself to go ride like he can before the first performance on Thursday night.
“I just go out there and ride, I was a little anxious at the beginning, seeing all the guys I look up to when I ride, and now I am riding against them. When I got behind the chutes, I told myself that I just needed to go ride like I do, and that helped me a lot,” said Jackson.
Kashton talked about his thoughts before the final ride on Saturday.
“I was just thinking I was going to do what I normally do, and just ride like I know how to,” he said.
The Triple Crown of the WCRA rodeo pays $1 million if the cowboy wins three championship titles in one year.
“If you win three in a row, you get a million dollars and why not take a shot at it,” said Kashton.
Jackson shared his future plans are to go to college and rodeo in college.
“I just turned 18, so I can get my PRCA permit, and then I can go to pro rodeo’s. I would like to make a profession of rodeo after college,” said Jackson. “I am still looking at different colleges and haven’t made any decisions yet.”
Kashton has a lofty goal and said he is just waiting till he turns 18, so he can start riding in PRCA rodeo’s.
“Next year, I want to win the Triple Crown and get the $1 million, and work really hard and try to make it in the NFR as soon as I am 18 and trying winning there,” Kashton said.
He said he got into rodeoing after riding some roping steers and then watching ‘Eight Seconds.
“They got on roping steers at Jay Mattson’s place, because dad broke colts there, and set up a chute, and we got into it in junior high,” said Kashton
Jackson talked about his mentor and when he started to rodeo.
“I got started in junior high, I started getting on steers, and then starting riding saddle broncs in the eighth grade. I then moved to bucking ponies and started going to high school rodeos,” said Jackson. “Louie Brunson from New Underwood put on practices for us, along with JJ and Cole Elshere had schools during the summers, and those were my mentors.”
The Ford brothers really picked up practicing last spring, we even went to Gillette a number of times at the College.
Jackson talked about traveling with his brother, Kashton.
“It definitely gets old traveling together at times, but we are always there helping each other out, making sure the horses are doing the right thing, We always support each other, but we may fight the whole time to the rodeo, but during we support each other,” said Jackson.
“My mom and dad are my biggest supporters,” said Kashton.
Jackson chose to rides saddle bronc versus bulls as his dad told him that he could do it longer, plus he didn’t want us to ride bulls.
Jackson added, “I saw a lot of people, even older people riding broncs and I thought it was cool and I wanted to try that.”
Kashton wanted to something different when they were younger and so he chose bareback riding as that is what his dad did.
“I like it because not everyone can do it, a lot of people think bull riding is the scariest event but bareback riding is the hardest on the body,” said Kashton.
Jackson talked about a rodeo highlight that was special for him.
“One ride that meant a lot to me and I didn’t even win, it was the first amateur rodeo entered in and I ended up in second, but that is when I realized I could ride with these other guys,” said Jackson. “I went to the SDRA finals, and won all three rounds down there and the average, that really reassured me in my mind that I could ride with anyone as many of the guys were way older than me. Scoring an 85 and winning the round at Fort Worth was definitely a highlight and special to me.”
A career highlight for Kashton was winning the bareback bronc riding at state, but his favorite win was at the INFR (International Finals Rodeo) when he scored an 89, and set the South Point arena record in November of 2022.
Jackson said, “I wasn’t riding anything this time last year and all year I have been worked really hard, and have rode over 200 horses this year just to get better.”
Kashton said he was thankful for his parents.
“I want to thank my mom and dad for always being there for me and God for giving me the opportunity to ride,” he said.
