STURGIS — Race week at the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally features something with every kind of taste from motocross, to flat track, to hill climb. Vintage cycles and others took center stage Tuesday evening with the AHRMA (American Historic Racing Motorcycle Association) event at the Jackpine Gypsies Motorcycle Club grounds.
Patrick Zeigle of Madison, Wis., was one of the entrants in the Hooligan and Mad Dog classes. They help to celebrate racing in its most original form.
Zeigle, 31, has raced motorcycles most of his life and started on the flat track about four years ago.
“I was building a bike for indoor flat track races in Milwaukee,” Zeigle said in recalling his start on the flat track. “I enjoyed it so much that I kept building bikes to ride.”
The Hooligan class features V-twin motorcycles, which traditionally fit in the Harley-Davidson class. A person must use a stock frame, but change is permissible.
“Instead of going with a Harley, I went with a Ducati,” Zeigle said. “In the shop where I work at, we have lots of spare parts.” He uses a Ducati 999 with a 900SS motor.
Zeigle said the Hooligan class harkens back to the “junkyard dog” of building a bike from available pieces and a person riding what he has brought. All he had to buy for his bike were tires and a tail section.
Mad Dog cycles use a 100cc engine, according to Zeigle. Engines have two valves and are air-cooled, and the motor may be modified while using a stock frame.
Racing like this helps a rider return to original racing. Budget reasons add to the appeal for Zeigle, as does something else.
“I also enjoy wrenching out bikes and building bikes out of parts,” said Zeigle, who works at a motorcycle shop.
He uses whatever parts work but said these bikes must use 19-inch wheels. They also must not have a front brake.
Zeigle signed up for AHRMA and received a membership number of around 3 million. His father Mike signed up in the early 1980s and received number 57.
Sturgis is seeing Zeigle for the second year. He competed in the TT at Buffalo Chip en route back from the Bonneville Salt Flats.
“I figured if I’m going to try and do some races and travel for them, I might as well go someplace where I could do potentially nine races in a week,” Zeigle said of his first Sturgis trip.
Camaraderie is what Zeigle remembers most fondly from last year. It is also what he enjoys the most.
“When everyone comes to the track, everybody becomes friends,” Zeigle said. “For general purpose, everyone is here to have fun.”
Challenges include being able to take a week off from work, keeping all of the bikes together, and keeping a spare-parts inventory. He is able to race once a month from May to October.
Goals for Tuesday centered on having fun and not getting hurt.
History makes Sturgis’ track stand out for Zeigle. He recently found a 1970 issue of Cycle Gear magazine; a story included racing photos from here.
“You got to want to win,” Zeigle said of the proper racing mentality. “You have to put yourself out there; it’s tough.” He added a person must also trust those around him, because the racing is in such close circles.
Ideal racing conditions for Zeigle include a hard pack that is somewhat soft and relatively smooth. However, he really enjoys ice racing in the Midwest.
Ice racing cycles use special tires that have another tire on the inside. Spikes go through the original tire and into the secondary tire.
Zeigle plans to compete in Thursday’s TT events before going to the Rapid City half-mile event this weekend at Black Hills Speedway.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.