Five SGA gymnasts receive Best of the West awards

RAPID CITY — The Spearfish Gymnastics Academy hosted the fourth annual Wild West Gymnastics Invitational Jan. 8-9, at the Rapid City Civic Center, in Rapid City.
This year’s competition featured over 400 athletes from ages five to 18 from South Dakota, North Dakota, Wyoming, Montana and Nebraska.
“This was the largest invitational meet we have hosted so far,” said Lexie Cathcart the meet coordinator. “It was such a great experience to see all the gymnastics back in this great venue. The Barnett Arena at the Civic Center is a perfect venue for this competition, and their management and staff are just the best to work with.”
Cathcart added, “We added a new feature this year. In each specific level of gymnastics we added a “Best of the West” award for the gymnast who had the highest all around score, regardless of age group at that level. The Spearfish team was honored, by having five athletes earn this new award.”
Winning this special award for SGA were Rian Jagow (36.675 all around score) at Xcel Platinum; Brooklyn Grundstad (36.90 all around score) at Level 6; Morgan Jenkins (37.325 all around score) at Level 7; Avery Coyle (35.825 all around score) at Level 8; Ella Nash (32.025 all around score) at Level 9; and Ruthie Wehrung (37.60 all around score) at Level 10. “These gymnasts really put together their best routines of the season to earn the Title Best of the West,” said Cathcart. “A shout out in particular to Ella Nash who competed at Level 9 and performed on all four events for the first time in two years.”
Nash is a senior in high school from Jackson Hole, Wyo., and came to Spearfish just this summer in hopes of achieving her goals of reaching state meet at Level 9.
“She accomplished that goal at the Wild West meet and would like to continue her gymnastics career, after the completion of this season, in some form at the collegiate level,” Cathcart said
The SGA team had many wonderful performances over the course of the two-day event. Competing at Level 3 were: Kasia Moselle, Maddie Adams, and Addie Britton.
The highlight for the Level 3 team was Moselle taking the gold medal on beam with a score of 8.9, and winning the all around in the 7-to-8 year-old age division, with a score of 35.875.
Competing at Level 4 for SGA were Hudsynn Ehnes, Molly Albrecht, Devyn Ainsworth, Annika Britton. They all competed in the 8 to 10 year-old age division.
DeeAndra Reinbold and Sydney Mosset in the 10-to-11 year-old age division, and Avalon Gray competed in the 12 years old and up division.
Highlights for this session include a second place finish in the all around for Ehnes, 35.30 all around score’ a gold medal for Reinbold on the vault with a score of 8.85; a gold medal performance on the beam for Mosset taking first with a score of 9.425, and top honors for Mosset in the all around with a score of 36.025.
Avalon Gray added another gold medal for Spearfish, taking top honors on the uneven bars (), and claimed the silver on vault (8.95).
The Level 4 team combined the top three scores from each individual event to tally a team score of 108.625 to finish in second place overall in the team standings.
SGA had three athletes in the Level 6 competition.
Brooklyn Grundstad and Jenika Leonhardt in the 9-11 year-old age group, and Samantha LaFayette in the 12 and over division.
c placed second on the bars (8.75), and floor (9.3).
Leonhardt also claimed the silver in the all around with a score of 35.075.
Grundstad won the gold in the all around with a score of 36.90, and claimed all four individual gold medals, vault (8.85), bars (9.0), beam (9.65), and floor (9.4).
“Grundstad had an amazing run this weekend,” said Coach Cathcart. “She is really starting to understand how this sport works and definitely performed at the top of her game.”
LaFayette added a gold medal on the bars 9.05, claimed the silver on beam (9.4), floor (9.45), and placed second in the all around with a score of 36.55.
These three athletes combined total in the team competition earned them first place honors with a score of 108.525.
SGA continued their winning performances over the weekend with two competitors at Level 7 with Morgan Jenkins and Brooklyn Moser.
Moser won the floor competition with an outstanding score of 9.6, placed second on bars with a score of 8.75, second on beam (8.85), and claimed the silver in the all around with a score of 36.025.
Jenkins put together her best meet of the year claiming the all around title with a score of 37.325.
Jenkins also placed second on vault (9.1), and won two individual event titles, taking the gold on both the bars (9.2), and beam (9.675).
Mia Bush and Avery Coyle were the Level 8 competitors for SGA, and both had a string of great performances.
Bush took second on vault (8.275), and bars (8.75).
She earned the silver in the all around with a score of 35.60, and claimed top honors on the beam (9.6). Coyle won the all around with a score of 35.825, and claimed the gold medal on bars (9.15), and placed second on the beam (9.375).
“The highlight for these two young athletes was competing their first double back dismount off the uneven bars. They both have a very bright future ahead of them,” said Phil Summers, the SGA head coach.
At Level 9, Ella Nash put together her first all around score of the season and claimed the gold medal with a score of 32.025.
“Level 9 is a tough level to compete at,” said Summers. “Ella has come along way this season and we are very proud of what she has been able to accomplish.”
Nash won the gold on balance beam (7.85), and performed a strong floor routine to take the gold with a score of 8.775.
Ruthie Wehrung was the only Level 10 competitor in the Wild West invitational, but that did not hold her back from putting on quite a show.
Wehrung’s scores were 9.225 on vault, 9.15 on bars, 9.65 on beam, and 9.575 on floor.
“Wehrung had a good run in this meet. She keeps inching ever closer to that elusive all around score of a 38.00 or better,” said Summers. “She is very consistent and strong on beam and floor; however, we still need to make some improvements on Vault and Bars.
In the Xcel Competition, SGA had two athletes at the Platinum Level.
Keelie Overvold, age 15, and Rian Jagow 12-14 age group.
Overvold claimed gold on vault (8.85) and took the bronze on floor (9.1) and the all around with a score of 33.65.
Jagow won gold on vault (9.025), bars (9.1), beam (9.35), placed second on floor (9.2), and won the all around with a score of 36.675.
Gold Xcel members included: Berklee Nore, age 8-11, with Taylor English and Bella Castle the age 12 division.
Nore had a pretty consistent meet and finished fourth overall with a score of 34.975.
English placed third on bars (9.05), second on beam (9.2), and finished third in the all around with a score of 35.85.
Castle claimed two individual titles, taking the gold medal on bars (9.4), and floor (9.275). She finished fourth in the all around with a total score of 35.45.
The Xcel Gold team placed fourth overall with a team total of 106.275.
The Xcel Silver competition featured seven athletes from Spearfish.
Competitors in the 11 year-old division were Hattie Ewert, Riley Raysor, Lauren Dalton and Alyse Sorcic. Ewert claimed the gold on bars (9.5), and won third in the all around with a score of 37.15.
Raysor took third on bars (9.1), Dalton placed third on beam (9.3), and Sorcic claimed the silver on beam with a score of 9.4.
In the 12-and-over division, Lava Coin in her first competition tallied an all around score of 35.40.
Lily Harlan, also in her first meet, scored a 35.70 in the all around.
Logan McMeel placed third on bars (9.2), and third on floor (9.35).
The Silver team placed fourth overall with a score of 110.75.
The Spearfish Xcel Bronze team consisted of all their brand new Pre-team members.
This was their first competition ever, and their ages range from age 5 to 10 years-old.
This was the final session of the meet on Sunday and Cathcart stated that she had so much fun seeing these young athletes compete on such a big stage.
“They all did great. No one forgot their routine and everyone, including myself had a great time, Cathcart said.
This young team is also coached by Lexie Quail, Amber Lewis and Veronica Jenkins.
The 5-to-6 year-old division included, Kimber Oines, Quinn Barnaud, Katana Cathcart, Ivy Enos, Kinleigh Sweet, Elle Krohn and Adeline Erickson.
Highlights for this group include two gold medals for Enos on bars (9.5) and beam (9.1).
She claimed the silver on floor (9.05), and she won the all around with a score of 36.30.
Barnaud placed second on bars (9.2), and finished second overall with a score of 35.90.
Oines took the silver on vault (9.25), and third on beam (8.7). Cathcart placed third on beam (8.8), and Erickson claimed the bronze on bars (9.1).
In the 7-to-8 year-old age group, athletes competing were; Reata Stephens, Lilith Wormstadt, Paisyn Krogman, Reygan Bell, Bristen Yackley, Ehvjen Yenter, and Gianna Gibbs.
Stephens was the top finisher in this group claiming the all around title with a score of 37.25. She placed secnd on vault (9.45), took the gold on bars (9.4), and added another gold on floor (9.3).
“Everyone in this age group came home with some hardware and really did an outstanding job for us,” said Cathcart.
Xcel Bronze, age 9, competitors included; Maye Moody, Phoebe Neider, Kennedy Carlson and Tessa English. Highlights for this group were Moody claiming first on vault (9.45), third on bars (9.2), taking the gold on floor (9.3), and placing second in the all around with a score of 36.85.
Neider claimed two silver medals, taking second on vault (9.35) and floor (9.2). She then finished third in the all around with a score of 36.65.
Carlson took the silver on bars (9.3), and finished third on vault (9.3).
English added a silver on beam, with a score of 9.15.
In the 10-year-old division Spearfish had two athletes, Kiyomi DeCory and Addi Wheeler. Wheeler claimed the silver on beam (9.4), while DeCory claimed the bronze on vault (9.45) and bars (9.3). She added a silver medal in the all around with a total score of 37.65.
The highlight for DeCory came on the balance beam where she posted the highest score of the meet, taking the Gold with a score of 9.7.
This young team combined the top three scores from each event to claim the team title with a score of 112.65.
“This session was so much fun for me,” said Coach Cathcart. “It was such a great experience to just watch the pure joy and excitement in these young athletes competing for the very first time. They are the future of our competitive program and right now it is looking very strong.”
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.