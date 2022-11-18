GETTYSBURG — It is all about camaraderie and being together with other Purple Heart recipients that gave this year’s decorated Veterans pheasant hunt a grade of A+ according to the hunters.
Seven purple hearts were awarded to five Veterans that were selected from a drawing to participate in a five day, all-expense paid pheasant hunt in Gettysburg, S.D., hosted by the Winston Toomey VFW Post 8530.
Duane Sarmiento, the Veterans of Foreign War, senior vice commander in chief, from Gibbstown, N.J. attended the hunt and talked about the common bond between veterans.
“First of all, I am honored to be here with these fellow veterans, events like this get together, the Veterans share not only the common bond of service, but it also expands to generations. We have an Iraq Veteran and Vietnam vets, that all have received the Purple Heart, for their second common bond,” said Sarmiento. “One of the best things about the VFW, other than all of the great programs, is the camaraderie amongst our members, and this event brings veterans from throughout the country, that share the common bond on something they all enjoy doing. It has been a wonderful experience and I look forward to the rest of the week.”
Each decorated Veteran shared their story about the service to our country.
Norm Roland, Ravenna, Neb., served as an infantry solider starting in Vietnam, from Aug 18, 1969 to Sept 29, 1970 after volunteering for the draft at the age of 20.
Roland served in the Americal Division-Dc 1/46 196th, located in Chula, Vietnam, (24 miles west to fire base LZ Professional), just south of DaNang, Vietnam.
Roland talked about the events that led to him being awarded his two Purple Hearts.
“In 1970 we linked up with the First Calvary in Que Son Valley and we were going to make a big drive with another infantry at the other end, we were going to drive the enemy out of the valley. On May 19, 1970, we started in, and they were ready for us, the rocket propelled grenades (RPG) came out, mortar everywhere, and I was hit in the head with shrapnel, and I woke up and the medics were working on me. Later in the day, we pulled back and out of 100 soldiers, there were 60 of us left.
The next day we were directed back in the valley and the enemy hit us again, and I was hit again with shrapnel in the leg, we pulled back again, and we were down to around 40 soldiers left. They brought in helicopters and got us out,” said Roland.
Roland moved back to the family farm in 1970, until it was lost in the ag crisis of 1984. He then worked 10 years in a factory and then 18 years on the railroad.
Roland said he grew up hunting pheasants, deer and antelope and wanted to come to S.D. because he knew that’s where the pheasants are. He is a lifetime member of the Ravenna, Neb., VFW Post 5820.
Dave Call, from Wheatland, Wyo., was drafted at the age of 19 and served in the US Marine Corp, 2nd Battalion, 7th Division from 1968 to 1969, as a Reactionary Battalion.
Call received his purple heart after he was shot while out on a mission in Vietnam.
Two of his friends were killed trying to get him out of Hill 55, DaNang, Vietnam.
The friend received a Silver Star for his efforts calling in a second helicopter after he was shot to pick them up just before he passed away.
After the military he worked as an underground miner and then for a concrete company.
Call said he has never hunted pheasants with fellow veterans and that is what drew him to apply for this hunt. Call is a member of Post 3558 Wheatland, Wyo.
Steve Holden resides in Schertz Texas and enlisted at the age of 17, and served from June 1991 to May 2012.
He served in the 10th Mountain Division, 3rd Infantry Division, and 2nd Infantry Division.
Holden served as a medic his entire 21 years in the infantry, cavalry, as an instructor and in medical centers and made a career out of the military.
Holden shared he received a purple heart after being hit with a 107mm rocket blast while he was on patrol.
Holden want to share with other veterans to get involved.
“Get involved with something that you love to keep occupied and relieve stress.”
Steve said he has hunted pheasant every year with some buddies from the miliary around Mitchell and was drawn to this hunt as he really enjoys pheasant hunting.
Holden, was the season 1, winner of “The Calling” the first hunting reality show and presently co-hosts “The Ultimate Oath” a televised hunting show for the past eight years.
Ruperto Cruz from San Antonio, Texas, volunteered for the Army and served for 22 years, starting in Vietnam in 1965 in the 1st Air Calvary Division in the Central Highlands, 2nd Corp.
He was in the major battle on Nov. 14, at Ia-Drang Valley.
After Vietnam, he served in the 5th Infantry in Colorado. In 1968 he went back to Vietnam with the 1st Brigade, 1st of the 61st Infantry, 3rd Marine Division recognizant.
Cruz also served at Fort Polk in Louisiana, then Europe, and ended his career at Fort Dixon, New Jersey, teaching college ROTC.
“This is a dream deal to come here and hunt pheasants as I have never hunted them before.”
Cruz shared that his purple hearts were awarded following being hit with shrapnel from a grenade and the second one was from being shot in battle in Vietnam.
“I really enjoyed my first day of my first every pheasant hunt, great greetings, great camaraderie, and I could never image it would be this great,” said Cruz. “The grass was so tall in the bottom of the creeks, I thought I was back in Vietnam, and I was looking at the ground, through the elephant grass and in the bushes and I should have been looking in the air for the birds, so by the time I raised my gun, they were gone. I have really enjoyed the hunt so far.”
Cruz is a lifetime member of the San Antonio, Texas, Post 837.
Timothy Auxier, Dupont, Ind., at the age of 18, volunteered for the draft on April 1967 for the airborne, and was part of the infantry and was in the field combat in Vietnam.
Auxier shared his story that led to receiving two Purple Hearts.
“We were at the edge of a small village when I saw an enemy soldier. I fired at him, then heard an explosion near me and was hit with shrapnel, then all hell broke loose. We fought through the village for nearly four hours and myself and several others were medevacked out about four hours later,” said Auxier. “The second purple heart was walking through some jungle, the enemy pointed his gun at me and we both fired, I emptied my M-16. My boot felt wet and it was full of blood, I was shot in the leg and medivacked out two hours later.”
Auxier was in the Japan hospital for 30 days and then back to Vietnam.
Tim was in the Army for two years, worked for Cummins Engine Company, became an electrician and worked for 43 years.
Auxier said he had never hunted pheasants before and so he decided to apply and was so happy he was selected. He is a lifetime member of Post 1969 in Madison, Ind.
Lynn Rolf, VFW director of programs, from Leavenworth, Kans. has attended all seven hunts and assists the local post during the week.
“First and foremost, this hunt is all about healing and camaraderie for our decorated Veterans that gave so much to our country, and for the volunteers to get to know them and share experiences is immeasurable impact on both ourselves and these Veterans,” said Rolf. “The Winston Toomey Post is just amazing and the town, community and all of the sponsors, landowners, is just incredible.”
The Gettysburg VFW Winston M. Toomey Post 8530 sponsors the hunt and was the seventh annual.
Bill Vander Vorst, VFW Post 8530, chairmen of this year’s hunt and talked about why they sponsor the hunt. “A lot of the benefit we see from the hunt is the comradery, the happiness we see in the Veterans, a lot of these guys did not get the proper thanks, and this is just one way that our local Post can give back to Veterans,” said Vander Vorst. “We hear from past veterans all the time how much this hunt meant to them, and the stories they continue to tell. Nothing would be possible without the help of our local community, the sponsors, the landowners and the entire community.”
This year, the hunters took their limit of birds from Potts Farms, Larson Farms, Nagel Farms, Nauman Hunting Ranch, and Robbennolt Farms.
To read all of today's stories,
or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.